Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd T20I Ticket Rush! PCA Confirms 95% Seats Already Sold Out

IND vs SA 2nd T20I Ticket Rush! PCA Confirms 95% Seats Already Sold Out

Two new stands will be unveiled on Thursday, named after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and the Indian women’s team’s World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mohali: Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Singh Mehta said that tickets for the forthcoming second T20I between India and South Africa at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur are 95 per cent sold out, with the venue set to witness an almost-packed stadium.

He also noted that the second T20I will feature several BCCI dignitaries, as the venue gears up to host its first-ever men’s international match. The occasion will be graced by Mithun Manhas, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Moreover, two new stands will be unveiled on Thursday, named after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and the Indian women’s team’s World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

“This is the first-ever men's international match taking place here at PCA Mullanpur Stadium. It's a very big match. Several dignitaries from the BCCI will be in attendance, including the President, Mithun Manhas. Many local delegates are also coming. The Governor and the CM will give their confirmation today, as we have made a special request for them to grace the occasion. Hopefully, they will also come tomorrow. 95 per cent tickets have already been sold at the stadium,” Mehta told IANS.

“There are a lot of new things here this time. We will be unveiling a new stand named after Yuvraj Singh, right under the screen. We are also naming a stand after Harmanpreet Kaur, in recognition of her recent success. She has not just made Punjab proud but the country too. If you look at the boxes, you will get a completely different feel this time. We have made many arrangements for that as well. We have made changes. We have added a lot of things. This is how we tried to make this match different,” he added.

India won the T20I opener on Tuesday and are leading the five-game series 1-0.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I India Vs South Africa  India Vs South Africa India Vs South Africa Tickets Ind Vs Sa T20 Tickets
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Rahul Gandhi Cuts In As Amit Shah Says ‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR'
Cities
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand
News
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
‘How Can A Ticket Cost Rs 39,000?’: What Delhi HC Said On IndiGo Crisis
Cities
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Get Bail? SC Concludes Hearing In Delhi Riots Case
Advertisement

Videos

44 Former Judges Support CJI; Say Rohingya Remarks Misrepresented on Social Media
Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers Abscond; New FIR Reveals Massive Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Tightens Safety Norms as Ajay Gupta Produced in Saket Court
Breaking: Court Orders Case Against Aniruddhacharya As Outrage Grows Over Remarks On Women
Sleeper Bus Crash on Mangat–Jaipur–Bikaner Highway Kills 3; Several Pilgrims Injured
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget