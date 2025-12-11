Shubman Gill vs South Africa: Past Records Raise Concern Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A few years ago, Shubman Gill was the most promising young talent in the Indian team, especially in white ball cricket.

He had impressive runs in the IPL, and delivered on international call-ups as well. However, things seem to have gone awry of late, the most recent example of which was his 4-run inning against South Africa in Cuttack.

The Men in Blue wil take on the Proteas in the second of their on-going five-match T20I series later today, December 11, 2025, and spotlight will be on the vice captain.

Shubman Gill Yet To Fire Against South Africa In T20Is

Gill has only played 3 T20Is against the Proteas, two in December 2023, and the latest on Tuesday.

All of these innings result in a combined score of 12. He scored a duck facing them for the first time in the shortest format, then an 8, and 4 in the most recent encounter.

These stats don't exactly build confidence as he gears up to take on the 2024 T20 World Cup finalists again.

It is worth noting that he does look to be in good touch with any shot that connects, but has failed to convert those starts into big innings. Today might be the day things change, but his last 10 innings in the format cast a shadow of doubt.

Shubman Gill: Last 10 T20I Innings Explored

While it is understandable that Shubman Gill is coming back from an injury that sidelined him from the India vs South Africa Test and ODI series, he hasn't been very consistent in the format for some time.

His last 10 T20I innings (barring the IND vs SA 1st T20I) have produced these scores: 29, 46, 15, 5, 37, 12, 4, 29, 47, and 5. In fact, he hasn't scored a fifty after July 2024.

With names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson banging on the door for the opening spot, the pressure will on Shubman Gill to justify his place in the playing XI.