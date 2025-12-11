Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill vs South Africa: Past Records Raise Concern Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Shubman Gill vs South Africa: Past Records Raise Concern Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Shubman Gill’s T20I form faces scrutiny ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I. With just 12 runs in three games vs South Africa, can the vice-captain finally fire today?

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A few years ago, Shubman Gill was the most promising young talent in the Indian team, especially in white ball cricket. 

He had impressive runs in the IPL, and delivered on international call-ups as well. However, things seem to have gone awry of late, the most recent example of which was his 4-run inning against South Africa in Cuttack.

The Men in Blue wil take on the Proteas in the second of their on-going five-match T20I series later today, December 11, 2025, and spotlight will be on the vice captain.

Shubman Gill Yet To Fire Against South Africa In T20Is

Gill has only played 3 T20Is against the Proteas, two in December 2023, and the latest on Tuesday. 

All of these innings result in a combined score of 12. He scored a duck facing them for the first time in the shortest format, then an 8, and 4 in the most recent encounter. 

These stats don't exactly build confidence as he gears up to take on the 2024 T20 World Cup finalists again. 

It is worth noting that he does look to be in good touch with any shot that connects, but has failed to convert those starts into big innings. Today might be the day things change, but his last 10 innings in the format cast a shadow of doubt.

Shubman Gill: Last 10 T20I Innings Explored

While it is understandable that Shubman Gill is coming back from an injury that sidelined him from the India vs South Africa Test and ODI series, he hasn't been very consistent in the format for some time.

His last 10 T20I innings (barring the IND vs SA 1st T20I) have produced these scores: 29, 46, 15, 5, 37, 12, 4, 29, 47, and 5. In fact, he hasn't scored a fifty after July 2024.

With names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson banging on the door for the opening spot, the pressure will on Shubman Gill to justify his place in the playing XI.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs SA 2nd T20I India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill  India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill Stats Shubman Gill T20 Record
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
US Approves $686M F-16 Upgrade for Pakistan: Counterterrorism Boost or Regional Risk?
Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget