IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Can Reach Huge Career Milestone Today

HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Can Reach Huge Career Milestone Today

Hardik Pandya can join an elite list if he manages to strike with the ball for India against South Africa later today at the New PCA Stadium in Chandigarh.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Hardik Pandya is among the best all-rounders India have had in recent years. He can be explosive with the bat, and provide breakthroughs with the ball in hand. 

He recently returned from an injury he picked up during the Asia Cup, and was back with a bang, scoring a blazing 59, and picking a wicket in the second innings. 

Interestingly, the latter feat put Pandya a step closer to a massive T20 cricket milestone, something which only two Indians have been able to reach so far, that too only recently. 

Pandya On The Cusp Of 100 T20I Wickets

Hardik Pandya has taken 99 wickets for India in T20 Internationals, and with the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I scheduled for later today, December 11, 2025. 

With one wicket, he will reach 100 T20I wickets, which only Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have been able to do (for the Men in Blue) so far. 

In fact, Bumrah achieved the feat in the first IND vs SA T20I of the series, doing so in 78 innings.

If Hardik reaches the mark tonight, he will will have done so in 110 innings (122 matches). The playing XIs for the IND vs SA 2nd T20I are yet to be revealed, but taking his performance from Tuesday into account, he is very likely to be in the lineup. 

Top 5 Players Fastest To 100 T20I Wickets

While Hardik Pandya reaching 100 T20I wickets potentially in his 122nd match would certainly be impressive for an all-rounder, many other players (including his teammate) have reached the mark a lot faster. 

Here are the five fastest players to 100 T20I wickets:

1) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 53 matches

2) Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal) - 54 matches

3) Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) - 63 matches

4) Arshdeep Singh (India) - 64 matches

5) Alpesh Ramjani (Uganda) - 64 matches 

Also Check: Shubman Gill vs South Africa: Past Records Raise Concern Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd T20I

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
