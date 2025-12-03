Vintage Virat Kohli! Smashes 76th ODI Half-Century Against South Africa

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli has fired with the bat once again in the India vs South Africa ODI series, scoring a 47-ball half century, batting in the first innings.

This is the 76th fifty of Kohli's career, and has come in 294 innings.

Notably, this is his third consecutive 50+ inning in ODIs, the first of which came in Sydney against Australia after two back-to-back ducks in Perth and Adelaide.

IND vs SA ODIs: Kohli On A Roll

Virat Kohli's innings have been a perfect blend of boundaries and strike rotation, exactly the brand of cricket that he is known for.

His consecutive ducks in Australia had alarm bells ringing among fans and experts alike, considering that he had retired from T20Is and Tests and would have long gaps between 50-over appearances moving forward.

However, the 'King', as he is referred to, has gone back to his vintage ways.

Today, facing South Africa at the shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, Kohli struck 4 boundaries and a solitary six thus far, but given his form, could easily increase that tally by the end of his innings.

Back in Ranchi during the first IND vs SA ODI, Kohli hit 11 fours and 7 sixes, scoring 135 runs off 120 deliveries.

Virat Kohli-Ruturaj Gaikwad Record 100-Run Partnership

Ruturaj Gaikwad, batting on the other end at the moment, has also scored a half century, batting in a similar fashion after quick dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

He has recorded a 100+ run partnership with Kohli, and is building India's score towards a competitive total, which would be must given the calibre of South Africa's deep batting lineup.

Gaikwad has struck 7 fours and 2 sixes in his innings against the Proteas as of this writing.

