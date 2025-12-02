IND vs SA ODIs: A Look At India’s Track Record At The 2nd ODI Venue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India have taken a 1-0 lead in their One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa after beating them by 17 runs in Ranchi.

They now head over to Raipur to take on the Proteas in the next and penultimate fixture on this Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which notably, has not seen a lot of international games so far.

Nevertheless, taking a look at India's track record here could provide a bit of an idea as to what fans can expect from the Men in Blue.

India's Record At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Only one ODI has been played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, which saw India take on New Zealand back in January 2023.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out on just 108 runs, which the hosts chased down in 20 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

Rohit Sharma scored 51 in that match, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40, finishing the match with Ishan Kishan on the other end at 8 runs.

Virat Kohli also batted in this match, but was dismissed on 11 runs. That said, he looks to be in great touch at the moment, coming off a dominant 135 against South Africa in Ranchi.

Other International Match Results In Raipur

The only other international match played at this venue is a T20I between India and Australia.

This match was also won by India, by 20 runs, in which Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 37 and 32, respectively.

Both of them are also a part of the current ODI series squad, but couldn't score much in the first IND vs AUS ODI. Nevertheless, given their record at theShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, the youngsters might have a better outing on Wednesday.

