Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA ODIs: A Look At India’s Track Record At The 2nd ODI Venue

IND vs SA ODIs: A Look At India’s Track Record At The 2nd ODI Venue

India and South Africa head to Raipur to play the second ODI of the series. Check out how the Men in Blue have fared at this venue ahead of the Wednesday clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India have taken a 1-0 lead in their One Day International (ODI) series against South Africa after beating them by 17 runs in Ranchi.

They now head over to Raipur to take on the Proteas in the next and penultimate fixture on this Wednesday, December 3, 2025. 

The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, which notably, has not seen a lot of international games so far. 

Nevertheless, taking a look at India's track record here could provide a bit of an idea as to what fans can expect from the Men in Blue.

India's Record At Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Only one ODI has been played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, which saw India take on New Zealand back in January 2023.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out on just 108 runs, which the hosts chased down in 20 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

Rohit Sharma scored 51 in that match, Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40, finishing the match with Ishan Kishan on the other end at 8 runs.

Virat Kohli also batted in this match, but was dismissed on 11 runs. That said, he looks to be in great touch at the moment, coming off a dominant 135 against South Africa in Ranchi.

Other International Match Results In Raipur

The only other international match played at this venue is a T20I between India and Australia. 

This match was also won by India, by 20 runs, in which Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 37 and 32, respectively. 

Both of them are also a part of the current ODI series squad, but couldn't score much in the first IND vs AUS ODI. Nevertheless, given their record at theShaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, the youngsters might have a better outing on Wednesday.

Check Out: Ashes 2025/26: England Reveal Squad for 2nd Test, Spin-All Rounder Included

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 02:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IND Vs SA ODI Series India Vs South Africa KL Rahul  India Vs South Africa IND VS SA 2nd ODI India Vs South Africa Head To Head Ind Vs Sa 2nd Odi Venue Ind Vs Sa Match Venue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
We Combed Through Govt's Mandatory 'Sanchar Saathi' App. Here's Which Permissions It WILL Ask You
We Combed Through Govt's Sanchar Saathi App. Here's Which Permission It WILL Ask You
India
'Shivakumar Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah After Breakfast 2.0, Leaves Decision With High Command
'DKS Will Be CM When....': Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar Put Up United Front After Breakfast 2.0
Election 2025
Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Maharashtra Civic Polls 2025: Bombay HC Postpones Counting, Results Now On THIS Date
Cities
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
IndiGo Flight From Kuwait Makes Emergency Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Advertisement

Videos

Winter Session: Opposition Uproar Halts Parliament Over SIR Debate And Mandatory Govt App Issue
Breaking: Three killed in Tragic Bus-Truck Crash in Balrampur
Breaking: India’s Voice Now Carries Significant Weight Worldwide says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Breaking: Indigo Kuwait–Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai After Bomb Threat
Breaking: CCTV Reveals Killer Switching Cars After Gangster Inderpreet Singh’s Murder in Chandigarh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Mahe – Countering Three Front Maritime Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget