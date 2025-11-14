Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA 1st Test: What Did Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant Say About Bavuma's LBW Appeal?

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant had a quick chat about whether they should go upstairs to review their LBW appeal against Temba Bavuma. Check what they seemingly said.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Jasprit Bumrah tore through the South African batting lineup, picking several wickets on the first day of play. 

He got rid of the opening batsmen, and almost got the captain, Temba Bavuma as well, but the umpire decided to rule him not out off an LBW appeal.

Once the decision was given, Bumrah went up to wicket keeper Rishabh Pant to discuss if they should take a DRS review against it. The stump mic picked up the chatter, in which the fast bowler seemingly said this:

"Line toh theek lag rahi hai... bauna bhi to hai ye (The line looks fine… he’s short too, after all)"

Rishabh Pant then suggested that the ball appears to have hit Bavuma on the thigh, above the pads, which ultimately resulted in them not going upstairs for the review.

This decision was eventually proven correct, as the Ball Tracker showed the ball would've missed the stumps. That said, the South African skipper wouldn't survive for too long afterwards, as Kuldeep Yadav would send him back on just 3 runs.

Bumrah Picks Fifer Against South Africa

After getting rid of the opening pair in the first session, Jasprit Bumrah went on to get three more over the course of South Africa's first innins in this Test match.

Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj were the rest of his wickets. 

In fact, the last two came in the same over, ending the visitor's innings on 159. Not a big score by an means, particularly in Test cricket, but things could get tricky if India also lose quick wickets up the order.

That being said, there's no need to rush for the home side, as it is only the first day of the fixture.

Also Check: IND vs SA 1st Test: Bumrah's 5-Wicket Haul Ends South Africa's First Innings On 159

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Live Score IND Vs SA Test India Vs South Africa Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Jasprit Bumrah Live Cricket Score Ind Vs SA 1st Test Temba Bavuma India Vs South Africa Test Match Bavuma Lbw Bumrah Stump Mic Bumrah Bavuma
