IND vs SA 1st Test: Indian Bowlers Crash South African Party In First Session

The first India vs South Africa Test match is underway at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and the first session has been completed on the first day of play.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat first, a decision that seemed to be paying off early on.

However, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav picked crucial wickets that brought the home side back in the game. The score currently stands at 105-3, with a lot of cricket still left to be played.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: First Session Summary

The opening pair of Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton stitched a 57-run partnership. The latter scored 23 off 22, which included four 4s, before being sent back by Jasprit Bumrah.

An incoming delivery castled the batsman, who had done quite well to survive early seam movement.

His opening partner, Markram followed soon after on 31 off 48, rendering the score 62-2.

Temba Bavuma was the next man in, the captain, but he was sent back on just 3 runs by Kuldeep Yadav off an impressive catch by Shubman Gill, the Indian captain at short backward square leg.

This dismissal truly put a stop on the run-scoring, as Wiaan Mulder and Tony de Zorzi looked to gather some momentum with a calculated approach.

India vs South Africa: 1st Test Playing XIs

IND - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

SA - Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(wk), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj

Nitish Kumar Reddy was benched for this game as India field two wicket keeper-batsmen in the returning Rishabh Pant, and Dhruv Jurel. Axar Patel was also brought in the side in place of Sai Sudharsan.

