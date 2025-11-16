India 4-Down In Kolkata But South Africa Need 5 Wickets To Win 1st Test: Here's Why

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia 4-Down In Kolkata But South Africa Need 5 Wickets To Win 1st Test: Here's Why

India’s chase of 124 in the IND vs SA 1st Test has become tougher after early wickets, leaving South Africa just a few dismissals away from victory.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 01:31 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Simon Harmer's caught & bowled against Rishabh Pant meant India were 4 wickets down chasing 124 against South Africa in the 1st Test, in Kolkata. 

The visitors would have, usually, needed all 10 wickets to win the match, but in this case, they are only 5 wickets away from victory. 

The reason? For that we will have to go back to an incident from early on Day 2 on this fixture, which ruled out a key player from India's batting lineup.

Shubman Gill Ruled Out Due To Injury

Shubman Gill stepped on to the field after Washington Sundar departed on Day 2 of the IND vs SA 1st Test, in Eden Gardens.

He got off the mark with a four, but play had to be stopped as he looked in ample discomfort, holding the back of his neck. 

India's captain, Shubman Gill, was then taken off the field, and didn't play any part in the remaining play on the second day, where his team established a 30-run lead and dropped 7 wickets in South Africa's second innings.

When the Test resumed on Day 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Gill would not return to action in this match.

South Africa were bowled out on 153, setting a target of 124 for the home side to chase. They suffered early setbacks with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul departing on the scores of 0 and 1, respectively.

Dhruv Jurel threw his wicket away with a rash shot, and with Rishabh Pant, the stand-in, captain now gone, the batting lineup is 4-down as of this writing. 

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are at the wicket right now, and since Shubman Gill won't be coming out to bat, South Africa is only 5 wickets away from victory in this Test match.

India, on the other hand, need under 70 runs to win at the time of writing this article.

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah IND Vs SA IND Vs SA Live Score IND Vs SA Test India Vs South Africa Shubman Gill Live Cricket Score Ind Vs SA 1st Test Temba Bavuma India Vs South Africa Test Match
