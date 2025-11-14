IND vs SA 1st Test: Bumrah's 5-Wicket Haul Ends South Africa's First Innings On 159

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Another Jasprit Bumrah masterclass was on display today at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India restricted South Africa on 159 in the first innings of their first Test match.

South Africa won the toss and had chosen to bat first, a decision they might be regretting now.

Bumrah picked 5 wickets in the innings. He got both openers, Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram, who were looking strong early on. He then sent back Tony de Zorzi after lunch, knocked over Marco Jansen's stumps, and got Keshav Maharaj LBW to wrap up the South African innings.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj, both, secured 2 wickets each, and Axar Patel struck once.

South Africa's Batting Woes In Kolkata

South Africa struggled badly in front of the Indian bowling unit. Apart from Rickelton and Markram who stitced a 57-run partnership up top, most of the remaining batsmen had an outing to forget in Kolkata.

Tony de Zorzi and Wiaan Mulder, both, scored 24, calming things down after three wickets fell in relatively quick succession.

However, once these two were gone, no one really had anything to offer against India. Even Tristan Stubbs, one of the more established batsmen in the lineup, faltered today, scoring just 15 off 74 deliveries.

It is worth noting that this is South Africa's first tour of India (Tests) in 6 years. The team has gone through notable changes since the last time they were here, and so facing the likes Bumrah, Kuldeep and co. can be quite challenging away from home.

Needless to say, the Proteas will be looking to replicate what the Indians did with the ball so as to have any change of keeping the tie alive.

The surface appears to be assisting fast bowlers so far in this match. Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj would look to utilize these conditions.

