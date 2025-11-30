Virat Kohli On Fire! Smashes 83rd Career Century In IND vs SA 1st ODI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Virat Kohli has scored a century in Ranchi, playing the first India vs South Africa One Day International (ODI) of this three-match series.

He walked in at 25/1, joining Rohit Sharma on the other end as Yashasvi Jaiswal walked back, and looked to have picked up from right where he left off in Sydney.

This is Kohli's 52nd century in this particular format, more than any other player in history, and 83rd combining ODIs, T20Is, and Tests

Top 5 Players With Most ODI 100s

Here's a look at the top 5 players who have scored the most centuries in One Day Internationals.

1) Virat Kohli (India) - 52

2) Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 49

3) Rohit Sharma (India) - 33

4) Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 30

5) Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 28

The fact that Kohli has scored these many 100s in 294 innings is incredibly impressive, considering Sachin Tendulkar, regarded as the God of cricket, is on the second spot after 452 innings.

However, it is also worth noting that Sachin holds the record for most centuries across all cricket formats with 100 tons in his 24-year career for India.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Kolhi's Innings So Far

Virat Kohli, so far, has hit 5 sixes and 7 fours today. He averages 57.71 in the format, and his exploits from today are a fine example for why that is the case.

With quick rotation of the strike, and a boundary at regular intervals, the 'King', as fans love to call him, kept the run rate up during the Power Play, stitching an 85-ball 100-run partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Kohli’s trademark stroke-play has been on full display today, highlighted by a perfectly timed straight-drive four that stood out as one of the defining moments of his innings.

That said, he has also shown a glimpse of his power hitting prowess via multiple sixes against fast bowlers, with a couple of them right down the ground.