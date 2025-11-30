Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 1st ODI: Team India's 'Unlucky Streak' Continues - Details Inside

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Team India's 'Unlucky Streak' Continues - Details Inside

While toss outcomes do not necessarily determine match results, the consistency of India’s toss losses has become a talking point among fans and analysts.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 01:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India have slipped further into an unusual and unwanted record in men's ODI cricket, having now lost 19 tosses in a row - a streak that began with the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

What initially seemed like a minor run of bad luck has now turned into a statistical anomaly, drawing attention each time India walk out for a limited-overs game.

This remarkable streak has pushed India far beyond the previous record for most consecutive toss defeats in ODIs.

The earlier longest run belonged to the Netherlands, who lost 11 straight ODI tosses between March 2011 and August 2013. India’s continued misfortune has now surpassed that figure by a significant margin.

While toss outcomes do not necessarily determine match results, the consistency of India’s toss losses has become a talking point among fans and analysts. With each game, the expectation grows stronger: can India finally break the streak in their next ODI, or will the sequence continue to stretch even further?

For now, India remain firmly at the top of this unusual statistical chart - one they would be eager to step away from at the earliest opportunity.

Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

What Captains said...

KL Rahul: We would have bowled first as well. The preparation has been good, the energy is there with a lot of players coming back, we want to enjoy ourselves in the middle. That's what the chat has been, we need to use every opportunity we get in the ODI team, this is a great chance to challenge our skills against a very good team. Three spinners and three quicks for us today.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli ROHIT SHARMA KL Rahul IND Vs SA India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND 'Ind Vs SA 1st ODI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
EC Extends SIR Deadline By 7 Days For All 12 States/UTs
India
National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi, Mother Sonia Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In Fresh FIR
Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Charged With Criminal Conspiracy In National Herald Case
India
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
Cyclone Ditwah To Not Make Landfall? Here's What IMD's Latest Update Says
Cities
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Rams 3 Near Ambience Mall In Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Advertisement

Videos

Cyclone Ditwa: Over 80 dead as Ditwa Cyclone Triggers Massive Floods, India Sends NDRF Aid
Breaking: 27-year-Old Shot Dead in Shahdara, Police Probe Mystery Attackers
Breaking: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Meet Over Breakfast Amid Congress Power Tussle
Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget