HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs South Africa 1st ODI

IND vs SA 1st ODI ODI will take place in Ranchi on November 30, with the action starting at 1:30 PM, following the toss at 1:00 PM.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Streaming: The ODI series between India and South Africa kicks off on November 30, and Team India will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing Test series loss.

Both the batting and bowling units struggled during the Tests, but with KL Rahul taking over the captaincy for the ODIs, the team will aim for a fresh start and a winning performance.

Here’s all you need to know about watching IND vs SA 1st ODI live.

IND vs SA 1st ODI ODI will take place in Ranchi on November 30, with the action starting at 1:30 PM, following the toss at 1:00 PM. Ranchi has traditionally been a good venue for India, and with strong home support, fans are expecting a closely contested match.

How to Watch IND vs SA ODI Live

Cricket fans in India can watch IND vs SA 1st ODI match live on Star Sports network. For those who prefer digital viewing, the match will be streamed for free on Jio Hotstar app. Simply download the app on your smartphone to enjoy hassle-free streaming. Online viewership has grown rapidly, especially among younger audiences, and a large number of fans are expected to tune in digitally.

Quick FAQs

When is IND vs SA 1st ODI?

IND vs SA 1st ODI is on November 30 in Ranchi.

What time does IND vs SA 1st ODI match start?

IND vs SA 1st ODI match begins at 1:30 PM, with the toss at 1:00 PM.

Where will IND vs SA 1st ODI be broadcast?

IND vs SA 1st ODI live telecast will be available on Star Sports.

Where to IND vs SA 1st OD match free live streaming?

Free live streaming of IND vs SA 1st ODI will be available on Jio Hotstar app.

Who is captaining India?

KL Rahul leads the side, with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer out due to injuries.

Head-to-Head Record: India vs South Africa

In 94 ODI meetings so far, India have won 40 matches, while South Africa have clinched 51. Three games ended without a result. The numbers slightly favour the Proteas, but India will be keen to improve their record, especially with Ranchi’s slow and spin-friendly surface potentially troubling the visitors.

A Big Chance for Young Talent

With senior players like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj unavailable, this series opens the door for emerging Indian cricketers. Youngsters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh will have a valuable opportunity to prove themselves and strengthen their case for future big tournaments.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 12:52 PM (IST)
