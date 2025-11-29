IND vs SA 1st ODI: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The India vs South Africa ODI series is about to kick off soon with the first fixture set to to be played tomorrow, November 30, 2025.

Big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are a part of the squad, and hence, fans can expect a lot of action.

The IND vs SA 1st ODI will be played in Ranchi at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, but for those who won't be in attendance, there are easy to access live streaming and TV broadcast options available.

Let's take a look at everything that you need to know about them.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming

The IND vs SA 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

As usual, fans will require a subscription access the full match, which is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

IND vs SA 1st ODI: TV Broadcast

Those who wish to watch the India vs South Africa One Day International on TV should note that the broadcast will be aired on the Star Sports Network channels.

The toss is expected to be conducted 30 minutes prior to the first ball, so likely around 1:00 PM IST. The playing XIs for both, India and South Africa, should be announced after the toss.

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Full Squads

IND - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

SA - Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen

