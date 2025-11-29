Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs SA 1st ODI: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Live Streaming & TV Broadcast Details

India faces South Africa in a three-match ODI series at home, starting this Sunday, November 30, 2025. Check out live streaming and TV broadcast details for first clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Nov 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The India vs South Africa ODI series is about to kick off soon with the first fixture set to to be played tomorrow, November 30, 2025. 

Big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are a part of the squad, and hence, fans can expect a lot of action.

The IND vs SA 1st ODI will be played in Ranchi at the JSCA International Stadium Complex on Sunday, but for those who won't be in attendance, there are easy to access live streaming and TV broadcast options available.

Let's take a look at everything that you need to know about them.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming

The IND vs SA 1st ODI will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

As usual, fans will require a subscription access the full match, which is scheduled to start from 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 

IND vs SA 1st ODI: TV Broadcast

Those who wish to watch the India vs South Africa One Day International on TV should note that the broadcast will be aired on the Star Sports Network channels.

The toss is expected to be conducted 30 minutes prior to the first ball, so likely around 1:00 PM IST. The playing XIs for both, India and South Africa, should be announced after the toss.

India vs South Africa ODI Series: Full Squads

IND - Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

SA - Temba Bavuma (C), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen

Also Check: Virat Kohli’s Incredible ODI Record vs South Africa: Key Stats & Milestones

Published at : 29 Nov 2025 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir India Vs South Africa Odi Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa ROHIT SHARMA IND Vs SA Live Streaming Ind Vs Sa 1st Odi Live Streaming
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Differences Between Us; BJP Making False Allegations': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
'No Differences Between Us': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Show Unity After Breakfast
India
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
Cyclone Ditwah Nears TN: Flights Cancelled, Trains Disrupted; Schools Shut In 13 Districts As Heavy Rains Begin
India
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Indian Airlines To Face Delays As A320 Solar Radiation Glitch Impacts Over 200 Planes
Business
'Very Encouraging': PM Modi Hails Pro-Growth Policies For Big GDP Push In Q2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Calls GDP Growth Q2 'Very Encouraging'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: West Bengal tourist attacked in Nawada, police detain accused after FIR
Breaking: PM Modi attends Day 2 of DGP-IGP meet in Raipur, focus on security & Naxal threat
Breaking: 11 Naxalites surrender before Gadchiroli Police, carried Rs 89 lakh reward
Breaking: Cyclone Ditwa Leaves Trail of Devastation in Sri Lanka, Over 80 Dead
Aviation Alert: Airbus, Issues Advisory on A320 Family Malfunction
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget