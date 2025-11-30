India Ride Kohli's Heroics To 17-Run Victory Against South Africa

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Ride Kohli's Heroics To 17-Run Victory Against South Africa

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 09:51 PM (IST)
A brilliant century from Virat Kohli (135) combined with disciplined bowling helped India secure a thumping 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI at Ranchi. With this win, India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Harshit Rana's early breakthroughs sent back South Africa's established batsmen in the second over itself.

Marco Jansen and Matthew Breetzke did put up a compelling fight, but Kuldeep Yadav managed to send them back in the same over late in the match, bringing the momentum back over to India's side.

The action went on to the last over in which South Africa needed 18, but Prasidh Krishna dismissed the last batsman to seal the victory.

Virat Kohli's batting masterclass - 52nd ODI century

Earlier, India posted a total of 349 runs batting first in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi, led by a sensational century from Virat Kohli.

Virat scored 135 runs, marking his 52nd ODI century and his sixth against South Africa, surpassing legends Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner in record books. Rohit Sharma contributed a solid 57 off 51 balls, while KL Rahul added a vital 60 runs, showcasing his versatility and leadership as he batted at number six.

Ravindra Jadeja’s quickfire 32 off 20 deliveries further boosted India’s total.

After losing the toss, India came out to bat with an aggressive approach, with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal attempting to take advantage early. However, Jaiswal fell cheaply for 18, leaving Kohli and Rohit to rebuild the innings. The pair stitched together a crucial 136-run partnership for the second wicket, stabilizing the Indian innings and keeping the momentum in their favor.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was promoted to number four but couldn’t make a significant impact, departing for just 8 runs, caught brilliantly by Dewald Brevis. The team management’s bold move to send Washington Sundar at number five also didn’t yield big runs, as he scored 13 before getting out.

KL Rahul, batting at number six, demonstrated his adaptability and composure under pressure, guiding India with a well-timed 60-run knock. Ravindra Jadeja’s cameo at the end ensured India reached a challenging total of 349, putting South Africa under immense pressure.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 09:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs South Africa Highlights Ind Vs SA ODI Highlights 'Ind Vs SA 1st ODI IND Vs SA 1st ODI Highlights
