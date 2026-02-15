Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss

IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: India maintained its strict diplomatic protocol at the R. Premadasa Stadium, skipping the customary handshake with Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup clash.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The diplomatic frost between India and Pakistan translated into a cold visual at the R. Premadasa Stadium today. As predicted, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during the toss ceremony for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash. The gesture highlights the cold diplomatic relations between the two nations. 

Earlier, Salman Ali Agha, at a press conference, hinted that Pakistan might shake hands with India if the players want to do so. Following the Pakistani skipper's interaction with the media, Suryakumar Yadav took a more suspenseful route and told the press to wait and watch. 

As it seems, Team India is firm on its policy of no handshakes with the Pakistani cricket players.

Key Highlights of the Interaction:

The Ritual Skipped: Following the flip of the coin, both captains exchanged words with the match referee, but the customary handshake was pointedly avoided by the Indian camp.

Adherence to Policy: This move confirms the continuation of India’s "no-handshake" protocol, a stance adopted following the 2025 Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Prior Warning: During the pre-match presser, Suryakumar had hinted at this outcome, telling reporters to "wait and watch" the suspense unfold at the toss.

On-Field Atmosphere: Despite the lack of a handshake, both captains remained professional during their respective interviews, focusing strictly on the slow nature of the pitch and the tactical changes to their XIs.

Strategic Context:

The BCCI’s directive to avoid physical gestures like handshakes serves as a sporting protest, reflecting the "no cricket with terror" stance of the Indian government. This protocol has been consistently applied across all formats and age-group cricket between the two nations since mid-2025.

Announced Playing 11

India : Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
 
Pakistan : Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Related Video

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Pakistan captain expect this decision?

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha had hinted that Pakistan might shake hands if players wished, but the Indian camp maintained their stance.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 06:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suryakumar Yadav IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK Salman Ali Agha T20 World Cup 2026 No Handshake Policy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Wins Toss, Rivals Skip Handshakes
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Wins Toss, Rivals Skip Handshakes
News
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
News
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
World
‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment-Watch
‘Where’s Your ID?’: Asim Munir Stopped By Security At Munich Event In Awkward Moment-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget