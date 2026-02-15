IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The diplomatic frost between India and Pakistan translated into a cold visual at the R. Premadasa Stadium today. As predicted, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha during the toss ceremony for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash. The gesture highlights the cold diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Earlier, Salman Ali Agha, at a press conference, hinted that Pakistan might shake hands with India if the players want to do so. Following the Pakistani skipper's interaction with the media, Suryakumar Yadav took a more suspenseful route and told the press to wait and watch.

As it seems, Team India is firm on its policy of no handshakes with the Pakistani cricket players.

Key Highlights of the Interaction:

The Ritual Skipped: Following the flip of the coin, both captains exchanged words with the match referee, but the customary handshake was pointedly avoided by the Indian camp.

Adherence to Policy: This move confirms the continuation of India’s "no-handshake" protocol, a stance adopted following the 2025 Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.

Prior Warning: During the pre-match presser, Suryakumar had hinted at this outcome, telling reporters to "wait and watch" the suspense unfold at the toss.

On-Field Atmosphere: Despite the lack of a handshake, both captains remained professional during their respective interviews, focusing strictly on the slow nature of the pitch and the tactical changes to their XIs.

Strategic Context:

The BCCI’s directive to avoid physical gestures like handshakes serves as a sporting protest, reflecting the "no cricket with terror" stance of the Indian government. This protocol has been consistently applied across all formats and age-group cricket between the two nations since mid-2025.

Announced Playing 11

Pakistan : Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq