IND Women vs PAK Women: Live Streaming, Telecast Details & Match Timing

HomeSportsCricketIND Women vs PAK Women: Live Streaming, Telecast Details & Match Timing

IND Women vs PAK Women Live Streaming: Following India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Team India will aim to extend its winning momentum on the World Cup stage.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

IND Women vs PAK Women live streaming, telecast: India-Pakistan rivalry never fails to capture the imagination of cricket fans, and the same fervor is expected for their clash in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025.

The two teams will meet on Sunday, October 5, at the R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo. Following India’s victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Team India will aim to extend its winning momentum on the World Cup stage.

India’s women have maintained a commanding record against Pakistan in ODIs, winning all 11 previous encounters. In four World Cup meetings, Pakistan has yet to claim a win, highlighting the challenge they face against India.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s squad has started the tournament strongly. In their opening match, they comfortably defeated Sri Lanka.

IND Women vs PAK Women: When and where to watch live streaming, telecast

When will the sixth match of Women's ODI World Cup between India and Pakistan be played?

The sixth match of of Women's ODI World Cup between India and Pakistan in Women's ODI World Cup will be played on Sunday, October 5th.

What time will India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match start?

India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier, at 2:30 PM.

Which ground in Sri Lanka will India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match be played?

India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match will be played at R. Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match?

India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. On TV, fans can watch India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match on Star Sports' separate channels, Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi/HD, with commentary in Hindi and English.

On which platform will India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match be streamed live online?

On Sunday, October 5th, India vs Pakistan Women's ODI World Cup match can be streamed live online on JioHotstar app or website.

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:20 AM (IST)
