Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record vs Pakistan And Semi-Final Scenarios

IND vs PAK U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record vs Pakistan And Semi-Final Scenarios

Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi conquer his Pakistan hoodoo? India face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes U19 World Cup Super 6 clash. Check match timings, stats, and semi-final qualification scenarios.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record vs Pakistan

While 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a standout performer in the 2026 World Cup with 166 runs in four matches, his historical record against Pakistan in Youth ODIs remains relatively modest. In three matches played against the arch-rivals, he has managed only 32 runs, with a top score of 26.

Date Tournament Score Balls Dismissal Method Result
Dec 13, 2025 U19 Asia Cup (Group) 5 6 Caught India Won
Dec 14, 2025 U19 Asia Cup (Group)* 1 4 Caught India Won
Dec 20, 2025 U19 Asia Cup Final 26 10 c †Hamza Zahoor b Ali Raza Pakistan Won
Total   32 20 Avg: 10.66 SR: 160.00

Match Timing and Broadcast Details

Fans in India can catch the action live at the following times:

  • Match Start Time: 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time).

  • Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST.

  • TV Channel: Star Sports Network.

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website.

Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios

The race for the final four from Super Six Group 2 has intensified following England's recent victory.

The Standings

Team Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 6 +3.337
England 8 +1.757
Pakistan 4 +1.484
 

What India Needs to Qualify

  • A Victory: Guarantees India a spot in the semi-finals as the Group 2 winners.

  • If India Loses: They can still qualify provided the defeat is by a margin smaller than 85 runs. If chasing, they must ensure Pakistan does not reach the target before 31.5 overs (or roughly 33.2 overs if the target is 250).

What Pakistan Needs to Qualify

  • Large-Margin Win: Simply winning is not enough; they must beat India by at least 105 runs (if batting first) to overhaul India's NRR.

  • Chasing Scenario: If India scores 250, Pakistan must chase it down in 29.4 overs or fewer to leapfrog India in the standings.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Pakistan's qualification scenarios?

Pakistan must win by a large margin, at least 105 runs if batting first, or chase a target very quickly if batting second, to qualify.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND U19 Vs PAK U19 IND Vs PAK Vaibhav Suryavanshi U19 World Cup 2026 U19 World Cup @026 Semi-Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM
Sunetra Pawar Oath Ceremony: Ajit Pawar’s Wife Elected NCP Leader, Deputy CM Oath At 5 PM
Business
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
Gold, Silver Prices Swing: Why Precious Metals See Volatility | Details Inside
World
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
Mira Nair Named In Epstein Files Over 2009 Film Party At Maxwell’s Home
World
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
'We’re Bound To Bow After Loans': Shehbaz Sharif’s Shocking Revelation On Pakistan’s Crisis
Advertisement

Videos

Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir’s Murshidabad Rally with AIMIM Support Signals Major Political Shift Ahead of Bengal 2026 Polls
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Police Form SIT to Probe Sadhvi Prem Baisa Death as Mystery Deepens on Fourth Day Investigation
Politics: AIMIM Pushes for Dalit–Muslim Alliance, Holds Talks with BSP in Uttar Pradesh
Patna NEET Student Death Case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Recommends CBI Probe Amid Rising Pressure
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Faction Rejects Merger Claims, Says Sunetra Pawar Should Lead NCP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
UGC Rules Against Caste-Based Discrimination: Why Rules Suffer From Vagueness, Enforcement Gaps & Avoid Caste-Versus-Caste Trap
Opinion
Embed widget