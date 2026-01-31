Pakistan must win by a large margin, at least 105 runs if batting first, or chase a target very quickly if batting second, to qualify.
IND vs PAK U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record vs Pakistan And Semi-Final Scenarios
Can Vaibhav Suryavanshi conquer his Pakistan hoodoo? India face arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-stakes U19 World Cup Super 6 clash. Check match timings, stats, and semi-final qualification scenarios.
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record vs Pakistan
While 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been a standout performer in the 2026 World Cup with 166 runs in four matches, his historical record against Pakistan in Youth ODIs remains relatively modest. In three matches played against the arch-rivals, he has managed only 32 runs, with a top score of 26.
|Date
|Tournament
|Score
|Balls
|Dismissal Method
|Result
|Dec 13, 2025
|U19 Asia Cup (Group)
|5
|6
|Caught
|India Won
|Dec 14, 2025
|U19 Asia Cup (Group)*
|1
|4
|Caught
|India Won
|Dec 20, 2025
|U19 Asia Cup Final
|26
|10
|c †Hamza Zahoor b Ali Raza
|Pakistan Won
|Total
|32
|20
|Avg: 10.66
|SR: 160.00
Match Timing and Broadcast Details
Fans in India can catch the action live at the following times:
-
Match Start Time: 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time).
-
Toss Time: 12:30 PM IST.
-
TV Channel: Star Sports Network.
-
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website.
Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios
The race for the final four from Super Six Group 2 has intensified following England's recent victory.
The Standings
What India Needs to Qualify
-
A Victory: Guarantees India a spot in the semi-finals as the Group 2 winners.
-
If India Loses: They can still qualify provided the defeat is by a margin smaller than 85 runs. If chasing, they must ensure Pakistan does not reach the target before 31.5 overs (or roughly 33.2 overs if the target is 250).
What Pakistan Needs to Qualify
-
Large-Margin Win: Simply winning is not enough; they must beat India by at least 105 runs (if batting first) to overhaul India's NRR.
-
Chasing Scenario: If India scores 250, Pakistan must chase it down in 29.4 overs or fewer to leapfrog India in the standings.