IND vs PAK U19 Live: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan will take place today at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, in what is effectively a knockout match for a place in the semi-finals.

England has already secured their spot from Group 2. Only one among Asian giants India and Pakistan can progress to join them.

Current Standings

India: 6 Points (NRR +3.337) - Currently 2nd

Pakistan: 4 Points (NRR +1.484) - Currently 3rd

Qualification Scenarios

For India: A win of any margin guarantees a semi-final berth. Even in a narrow defeat, India's superior Net Run Rate (NRR) might be enough to see them through.

For Pakistan: A simple win isn't enough. To leapfrog India on NRR, if Pakistan bats first and scores 300, they must restrict India to 215 or less. If they chase 300, they must reach the target within 35 overs.

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match live streaming, telecast

When will India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match take place?

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Where will India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match take place?

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match will take place at the Queen Sports Club in Bulawayo.

What time will India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match take place?

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match will start at 1:00 PM IST. Toss will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match live streaming?

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match live streaming will be available on JioStar app and website.

Where to watch India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast?

India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Pakistan: U19 World Cup 2026 - Match Details

Phase: Super Sixes (Group 2)

Match: India U19 vs Pakistan U19

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST (9:30 AM Local Time)

Live Streaming: JioHotstar App & Website

Telecast: Star Sports Network