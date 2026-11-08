WATCH: Tensions Rise In IND vs PAK Clash, No-Handshake Row Continues In U19 Asia Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan U19 captains skipped customary pre-match handshake.

India batted first; captain Raichandani dismissed for a duck.

Pakistan's Ali Raza again troubled India in opening over.

IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan's U19 Asia Cup 2026 clash produced two talking points almost immediately, with the customary pre-match handshake absent at the toss and Indian captain Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani dismissed without scoring. Pakistan fast bowler Ali Raza struck in the opening over, leaving India at 0/1. The early dismissal added another twist to a contest already attracting attention because of the no-handshake moment in Oman.

WATCH: India-Pakistan No-Handshake Moment At U19 Asia Cup Toss

SHAMEFUL GESTURE BY INDIAN U-19 CAPTAIN 😭😤 Indian u-19 captain didn't shaked hand with Pakistan u-19 captain. ICC SHOULD STOP THIS DRAMA NOW, ITS ONLY FOR CRICKET. 🙄 https://t.co/SImhizevof November 8, 2026

The captains, Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani and Farhan Yousaf, came together for the toss ahead of Sunday's Group A encounter. However, the two young skippers did not exchange the customary handshake, continuing the pattern witnessed in recent India-Pakistan cricket meetings.

The moment quickly became a talking point, particularly as the same approach has been seen in matches involving India's senior men's team and other age-group sides.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. Raichandani was scheduled to open alongside Aaryavir Sehwag, while Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, was included as the wicketkeeper-batter.

Ali Raza Removes India Captain In Opening Over

Pakistan did not have to wait long for their first breakthrough. Ali Raza dismissed Raichandani on the second delivery of the innings, bowling the Indian captain for a two-ball duck.

Raichandani attempted to leave a fuller delivery outside off stump, but the ball moved back into him and crashed into the stumps. India were immediately reduced to 0/1, handing Pakistan an early advantage.

The dismissal also brought Raza into focus, given his role in Pakistan's dominant performance against India in the previous edition of the tournament.

India Looking To Respond After 2025 Final Defeat

India have an opportunity to settle scores after their heavy defeat in the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final in Dubai. Pakistan won that contest by 191 runs, with their bowling attack, led by Ali Raza, playing a major role.

Raza's early strike in the 2026 meeting has once again put pressure on India's batting line-up. The hosts of neither side are involved here, with the tournament match being played in Oman.

The match is being played in Oman, with India aiming to make a stronger statement after last year's disappointment. However, Pakistan's early breakthrough has given them an encouraging start in the latest meeting between the two rivals.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Playing XIs

India U19 Playing XI: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani (c), Aaryavir Sehwag, Anvay Dravid (wk), Arjun Rajput, Ishan Sood, Kavya Patel, Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Yashveer Goud, VK Vineeth, Yashvardhann Chauhan.

Pakistan U19 Playing XI: Usman Khan, Jahangir Bilal, Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Farhan Yousaf (c), Niqab Shafiq, Rizwanullah.