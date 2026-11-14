IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India, Pakistan U19 clash in Asia Cup final Saturday.

Match scheduled November 14, 10:30 AM IST, in Oman.

Watch live on Sony Sports Network and stream on SonyLIV.

Both teams won semifinals; Pakistan previously beat India.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: India U19 and Pakistan U19 are set to renew their rivalry in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 on Saturday, November 14. With the tournament trophy at stake, the two sides will meet at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, with Indian viewers able to follow the match on television and online.

The final is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST, while the toss will take place at 10:00 AM IST. Sony Sports Network will provide the television coverage in India, and the match will also be available through SonyLIV.

India vs Pakistan U19 Final: Match Date, Time And Venue

The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup final will be played on Saturday, November 14, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Oman.

Here are the key details for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 title clash:

Match: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Final

Tournament: ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Oman

Toss: 10:00 AM IST

Match start: 10:30 AM IST

IND vs PAK U19 Final: Where To Watch Live Telecast In India?

Cricket fans can watch the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final live on the Sony Sports Network. The television broadcast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4.

Sony Sports Ten 3 will carry the Hindi commentary feed, while Sony Sports Ten 4 will offer commentary in Tamil and Telugu. Viewers can tune in to Sony Sports Ten 1 for the main broadcast.

India vs Pakistan U19 Final Live Streaming: How To Watch Online?

The final will also be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Viewers with an eligible subscription can watch the match on supported devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs.

Online coverage is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST on Saturday. Fans planning to follow the match digitally can access the SonyLIV platform ahead of the scheduled start.

How Did India U19 Qualify For The Asia Cup Final?

India booked their place in the title clash with an eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the second semi-final on November 12.

Afghanistan posted 227/8 in their 50 overs, setting India a target of 228. The Indian side reached 230/2 in just 36.5 overs, with captain Lakshya Raichandani leading the chase through an unbeaten 93 off 90 balls. Aaryavir Sehwag also made a half-century.

How Did Pakistan U19 Reach The Final?

Pakistan secured the other spot in the final after defeating Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first semi-final.

Bangladesh were dismissed for 138 in 31.4 overs. Pakistan chased down the target, reaching 141/1 in 21.5 overs to book their place in the final.

The upcoming contest will be a rematch of the group-stage meeting between the two teams. Pakistan had won that encounter by three wickets, giving India an opportunity to respond when the sides meet again for the title.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final: FAQs

1. When will the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2026 final be played?

The final will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

2. What time does the IND vs PAK U19 final start?

The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

3. Where will the India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup final be held?

The match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) in Al Amerat, Oman.

4. Which TV channels will show the IND vs PAK U19 final live in India?

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu).

5. Where can I watch India vs Pakistan U19 final live streaming?

The live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app and website for viewers with an eligible subscription.

6. When is the toss for the India vs Pakistan U19 final?

The toss is scheduled for 10:00 AM IST on November 14.