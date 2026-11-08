Century Against Pakistan! Who Is India's U19 Star Who Delivered Under Pressure?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajput scored 107 in India's U19 Pakistan clash.

His rise began through Punjab's age-group cricket.

He captained Punjab U19, scoring 695 runs.

Led Punjab to win Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Live: India's Under-19 clash against Pakistan produced a remarkable individual performance as Arjun Rajput struck a commanding century to keep his side in the contest. The left-handed batter reached three figures in just 80 deliveries and went on to score 107 off 85 balls, standing out in an innings where India's other batters struggled to match his scoring.

Rajput's contribution became even more significant when he fell. India had managed only 170 runs at that point, meaning the youngster had scored more than the rest of the team combined. His innings offered a glimpse of his potential on a high-pressure stage and brought renewed attention to his rise through India's age-group cricket.

From Jalandhar To India's U19 Setup

Rajput's rise has been built through performances in Punjab's age-group circuit. The youngster, who hails from Jalandhar, picked up a cricket bat at the age of seven and began developing his game at the Harbhajan Singh Institute of Cricket in his hometown.

His progress has come despite financial challenges at home. According to The Indian Express, his father, Hoti Ram, ran a chhole-kulche cart to support the family, meet his children's educational needs and help Rajput continue pursuing cricket.

The batter gradually made his mark in domestic age-group competitions, including the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. One of his notable performances came against Chandigarh in the quarter-final, when he scored a century for Punjab.

WATCH: Arjun Rajput Celebrates After Century In IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup Clash

Arjun Rajput scripts a sensational, fearless century! 💯 Watch #INDvPAK in #AsiaCupU19 LIVE NOW on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork https://t.co/ewsh2Y1XXw — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 8, 2026

Rajput's Numbers In The 2026-27 Vinoo Mankad Trophy

Rajput's performances in the competition established him as one of Punjab's key players. He captained the state's Under-19 side during the 2026-27 campaign and finished with 695 runs from eight matches.

He averaged 139.00 and scored at a strike rate of 121.08, numbers that underlined his consistency and ability to score quickly. His contributions also proved important in the knockout stages as Punjab went on to win the tournament.

Rajput scored 52 in the semi-final against Vidarbha, earning the Player of the Match award. He followed that effort with an unbeaten 55 off 33 deliveries in the final against Mumbai, helping Punjab secure the title.

Pakistan Century Adds Another Milestone

His performances in domestic cricket earned him a place in India's Under-19 setup, giving him an opportunity to test himself at the continental level. The century against Pakistan has now added another significant performance to his growing record.

Scoring 107 from 85 balls in a high-profile India-Pakistan fixture is a statement in itself. More importantly, Rajput's contribution came when the rest of India's batting line-up was unable to keep pace, making his innings the defining individual effort of the match.

The knock has put the young Punjab batter firmly in the spotlight as he takes another step in his early cricketing career.