IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Clash

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India U19 meets Pakistan U19 this Sunday in Oman.

India U19 secured dominant 10-wicket victory against Nepal.

Pakistan also secured a nine-wicket win against UAE.

Crucial match will strengthen position for semi-final qualification.

The India-Pakistan rivalry returns to the cricket field on Sunday as the two sides prepare for a high-profile clash in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026. With both teams beginning their campaigns with convincing victories, their Group A meeting in Oman promises to be a major test for the young sides.

India U19 and Pakistan U19 will meet on November 8 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM IST, with Indian viewers able to follow the action through Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV.

Both teams have an opportunity to strengthen their position in Group A, making this encounter important in the race for a place in the semi-finals. India will look to carry forward the confidence gained from their opening victory, while defending champions Pakistan will aim to maintain their winning run.

IND vs PAK U19 Asia Cup 2026: Match Details

Match : India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Group A

: India U19 vs Pakistan U19, Group A Tournament : ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026

: ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 Date : Sunday, November 8, 2026

: Sunday, November 8, 2026 Venue : Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Start time : 10:30 AM IST

: 10:30 AM IST Live telecast in India : Sony Sports Network

: Sony Sports Network Live streaming in India: SonyLIV

India U19 Begin Campaign With Dominant Win

India could hardly have asked for a better start to the tournament. Lakshya Raichandani's side registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Nepal in their opening match, combining an effective bowling display with an unbeaten opening partnership.

After being asked to bowl, India's attack dismissed Nepal for 128 in 42.3 overs. Ishan Sood and Arjun Rajput made significant contributions, claiming three wickets each to restrict the opposition.

The chase was completed comfortably without India losing a wicket. Aaryavir Sehwag led the way with an unbeaten 70 from 52 balls, while captain Raichandani scored 53 not out off 63 deliveries.

The result gave India a strong start to their campaign and an opportunity to carry that confidence into the contest against their arch-rivals.

Defending Champions Pakistan Also Start With A Win

Pakistan U19 arrive at the fixture after defeating the UAE by nine wickets in their tournament opener. The defending champions restricted the UAE to 224 before chasing down the target with just one wicket lost.

Mohammad Sayyam was Pakistan's leading bowler in the match, taking three wickets. The collective bowling effort ensured that the UAE could not build a total strong enough to trouble the defending champions.

With both teams coming into Sunday's fixture on the back of victories, the India-Pakistan encounter will provide an early indication of their form in the competition.

The stakes are significant for both sides as they look to strengthen their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. For Indian fans, the match also offers an opportunity to watch the next generation of talent take on Pakistan in one of cricket's most anticipated rivalries.