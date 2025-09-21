Social Media Explodes As Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Clash Verbally With Afridi And Rauf

The atmosphere in Dubai has taken a nostalgic turn, reminiscent of the 1990s when India-Pakistan clashes were marked by fiery on-field emotions. Abhishek Sharma and Shaheen Afridi began exchanging words right after the first delivery of the second innings.

After years of cordial greetings and handshakes, the rivalry is showing its raw, passionate side once again.

Pakistan were fired up following the handshake controversy. Bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf showed heightened aggression, targeting Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma from the very first delivery.

However, the Indian openers were prepared to respond in kind. On the opening ball, Abhishek Sharma launched a powerful shot over the boundary and exchanged words with Shaheen Afridi, setting the tone for an intense contest.

Abhishek, Gill fight with Pak players

Abhishek Sharma has given a belt treatment with both bat and words. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qfUgj0e4vS — Vishal. (@SPORTYVISHAL) September 21, 2025

Abhishek sharma to shaheen Afridi: "jaa ball daal teri maa ki chut"😭😭 pic.twitter.com/c2o6MUQMC4 — ADITYA 🇮🇹 (@Wxtreme10) September 21, 2025

This Team India has the stamp of @GautamGambhir’s aggression against Pakistan all over it tonight.



The way Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are treating Pakistanis tonight (not just with the bat) is exactly how Gambhir used to treat them. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/DsELi5EiBe — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 21, 2025

Shaheen Afridi got proper belt pitai from Shubman Gill (and a heavy Punjabi gaali to send him off)



These two Punjabi boys aren’t holding back!! #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/VHqw0lVwNj — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 21, 2025

As Haris Rauf came in to bowl the fifth over, he directed his aggression towards Abhishek Sharma. However, neither Abhishek nor Shubman Gill was willing to back down.

While Haris focused on exchanging words with Abhishek, Gill took offense and responded sharply after smashing a boundary at the end of the over. The verbal tension escalated as Haris began pointing fingers, prompting Abhishek to tell the pacer to return to his mark in a decidedly firm tone.