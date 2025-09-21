Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSocial Media Explodes As Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Clash Verbally With Afridi And Rauf

Social Media Explodes As Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma Clash Verbally With Afridi And Rauf

After years of cordial greetings and handshakes, the rivalry is showing its raw, passionate side once again.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 21 Sep 2025 11:16 PM (IST)

The atmosphere in Dubai has taken a nostalgic turn, reminiscent of the 1990s when India-Pakistan clashes were marked by fiery on-field emotions. Abhishek Sharma and Shaheen Afridi began exchanging words right after the first delivery of the second innings.

After years of cordial greetings and handshakes, the rivalry is showing its raw, passionate side once again.

Pakistan were fired up following the handshake controversy. Bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf showed heightened aggression, targeting Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma from the very first delivery.

However, the Indian openers were prepared to respond in kind. On the opening ball, Abhishek Sharma launched a powerful shot over the boundary and exchanged words with Shaheen Afridi, setting the tone for an intense contest.

Abhishek, Gill fight with Pak players 

As Haris Rauf came in to bowl the fifth over, he directed his aggression towards Abhishek Sharma. However, neither Abhishek nor Shubman Gill was willing to back down.

While Haris focused on exchanging words with Abhishek, Gill took offense and responded sharply after smashing a boundary at the end of the over. The verbal tension escalated as Haris began pointing fingers, prompting Abhishek to tell the pacer to return to his mark in a decidedly firm tone.

Published at : 21 Sep 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma Haris Rauf Shubman Gill Shaheen Afridi IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine; France May Follow
‘Reward For Jihadist Hamas’: Israel ‘Rejects’ UK, Canada, Australia’s Recognition Of Palestine
India
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Citizens Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
PM Modi Declares 'GST Bachat Utsav' Ahead Of Navratri, Says Tax Reliefs To Save Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore
India
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
'Har Ghar Swadeshi': PM Modi’s Big Push For Self-Reliance, Local Manufacturing Amid Trump Tariff Woes
World
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Pak PM Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In Fool’s Paradise'
Ahead Of Trump Meet, Shehbaz Ties Peace With India To Kashmir: '…Living In A Fool’s Paradise'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: PM Modi to Address the Nation Today at 5 PM, Key Announcements on GST Reforms and 'Go Local' Campaign Expected
Delhi News: BJP Leaders Demand Meat Ban in Delhi During Navratri, Urge Respect for Sanatan Traditions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: US Confirms No Annual Charge in H-1B Visa Rule | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: BJP Accuses Tejashwi Yadav of Abusive Remarks Against PM Modi’s Late Mother | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Mithun Manhas Likely to Be Next BCCI President: Sources | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India’s Exercise Diplomacy — Why India Engages With Both Rivals US And Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget