WATCH: What Happened When Gautam Gambhir Was Asked About IND vs PAK Boycott

HomeSportsCricketWATCH: What Happened When Gautam Gambhir Was Asked About IND vs PAK Boycott

Gautam Gambhir was asked about Pakistan’s IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott as he left for Mumbai ahead of their tournament opener and warm-up clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Gautam Gambhir, head coach of the Indian cricket team, left for Mumbai from New Delhi, where they are supposed to play their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA.

The Men in Blue will also face South Africa in a warm-up match in Navi Mumbai today, February 4, 2026.

Gambhir, upon arriving at the airport in Delhi, was met with reporters who, at first, wished him good luck for the tournament. He thanked them for their well wishes, but was asked about Pakistan boycotting their match against India. Check it out:

The India head coach has no response to this query, and we walked away from the media persons ignoring the question.

Pakistan's IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Saga Explained

The Pakistani government confirmed on Sunday, February 1, that its national side will take part in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but will not take the field during the much-anticipated fixture against India.

The decision, announced barely two weeks before the scheduled encounter, has triggered widespread debate and criticism across the cricketing world.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had even threatened to withdraw entirely from the tournament, citing solidarity with Bangladesh after their exclusion from the tournament for declining to play matches in India.

Bangaldesh's demand had come after their fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad. He was bought by the franchise during the Mini Auction in December.

What Is India's Stance On The Boycott?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made no specific comments regarding Pakistan's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match. 

However, reports suggest that the Men in Blue will travel to Colombo, the match venue, and wait for the match referee to officially call off the encounter if that is to be the case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Gautam Gambhir heading?

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team, has departed for Mumbai from New Delhi.

When and where is India's T20 World Cup opener?

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against the USA in Mumbai.

Will Pakistan play against India in the T20 World Cup?

The Pakistani government confirmed their national side will participate in the tournament but will not play their match against India.

Why did Pakistan consider boycotting the tournament?

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had threatened to withdraw due to solidarity with Bangladesh, who were excluded after declining to play in India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
