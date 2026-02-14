The article discusses the 2023 Asia Cup match, where India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. The T20 World Cup 2026 match is yet to take place.
T20 World Cup: What Happened Last Time When India Faced Pakistan In Colombo?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Centuries from Kohli and Rahul, followed by a Kuldeep Yadav fifer! Revisit the night India recorded its biggest-ever win against Pakistan at Premadasa Stadium.
As India and Pakistan prepare for their T20 World Cup 2026 showdown on February 15, the memories of their last encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium continue to haunt Pakistan. During the 2023 Asia Cup, India orchestrated a clinical demolition of their arch-rivals, recording a massive 228-run victory—their largest-ever win by runs against Pakistan in ODI history.
The Kohli-Rahul Show
The match, which famously required a reserve day due to relentless rain, saw India put into bat first. After explosive half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) provided a 121-run platform, the middle order took complete control.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul shared an unbeaten, record-breaking partnership of 233 runs for the third wicket. Kohli, who seemingly has a lifelong love affair with the Colombo turf, smashed 122 off 94 balls*, while Rahul marked his return from injury with a spectacular 111 off 106 balls*. Their dominance propelled India to a gargantuan total of 356/2.
Kuldeep Yadav’s Five-for
Faced with a mountainous target of 357, the Pakistani batting lineup crumbled under the lights. While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj applied early pressure with lethal swing, it was the "Chinaman" magic of Kuldeep Yadav that finished the job.
Kuldeep dismantled the middle and lower order with a career-defining spell of 5/25 in just eight overs. Pakistan had no answers to his googlies and variations, eventually getting bundled out for a mere 128 runs in 32 overs. With key bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah unable to bat due to injuries sustained during the first innings, the collapse was swift and absolute.
Key Highlights: Asia Cup 2023 (Colombo)
|Feature
|Match Detail
|India's Total
|356/2 (50 Overs)
|Pakistan's Total
|128/10 (32 Overs)
|Top Scorer
|Virat Kohli (122* off 94)
|Best Bowler
|Kuldeep Yadav (5/25)
|Victory Margin
|228 Runs (India's biggest vs PAK)
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the result of the last T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan?
What was India's largest win against Pakistan in ODI history?
India's largest win against Pakistan in ODI history was a 228-run victory during the 2023 Asia Cup.
Who were the top performers for India in the 2023 Asia Cup match against Pakistan?
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 and KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 111. Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets for 25 runs.
What was Pakistan's total score in the 2023 Asia Cup match against India?
Pakistan was bowled out for 128 runs in 32 overs while chasing a target of 357.