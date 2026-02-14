T20 World Cup: What Happened Last Time When India Faced Pakistan In Colombo?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







As India and Pakistan prepare for their T20 World Cup 2026 showdown on February 15, the memories of their last encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium continue to haunt Pakistan. During the 2023 Asia Cup, India orchestrated a clinical demolition of their arch-rivals, recording a massive 228-run victory—their largest-ever win by runs against Pakistan in ODI history.

The Kohli-Rahul Show

The match, which famously required a reserve day due to relentless rain, saw India put into bat first. After explosive half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) provided a 121-run platform, the middle order took complete control.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul shared an unbeaten, record-breaking partnership of 233 runs for the third wicket. Kohli, who seemingly has a lifelong love affair with the Colombo turf, smashed 122 off 94 balls*, while Rahul marked his return from injury with a spectacular 111 off 106 balls*. Their dominance propelled India to a gargantuan total of 356/2.

For his outstanding unbeaten TON, Virat Kohli bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia beat Pakistan by 228 runs in Super 4s 👏 👏



Kuldeep Yadav’s Five-for

Faced with a mountainous target of 357, the Pakistani batting lineup crumbled under the lights. While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj applied early pressure with lethal swing, it was the "Chinaman" magic of Kuldeep Yadav that finished the job.

Kuldeep dismantled the middle and lower order with a career-defining spell of 5/25 in just eight overs. Pakistan had no answers to his googlies and variations, eventually getting bundled out for a mere 128 runs in 32 overs. With key bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah unable to bat due to injuries sustained during the first innings, the collapse was swift and absolute.

FIFER for Kuldeep Yadav 👏 👏



A resounding 228-run win for #TeamIndia - the biggest win for India in the ODIs against Pakistan (by runs) 🙌 🙌



Key Highlights: Asia Cup 2023 (Colombo)

Feature Match Detail India's Total 356/2 (50 Overs) Pakistan's Total 128/10 (32 Overs) Top Scorer Virat Kohli (122* off 94) Best Bowler Kuldeep Yadav (5/25) Victory Margin 228 Runs (India's biggest vs PAK)