WATCH: Shahid Afridi Blasts Pakistan Stars After T20 World Cup Rout To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The ICC T20 World Cup 2026's latest showdown saw India once again overpowering Pakistan with a dominant display, both with the bat and ball.

The latter's fans and former cricketers are, naturally, frustrated with the defeat, such as ex-Pak skipper Shahid Afridi, who asked for the removal of some big names from the squad.

Shahid Afridi said, "Drop Shaheen, drop Shadab, and drop Babar. They've always let us down in crucial big games. Try fresh faces against Namibia and give the new players a chance to build confidence".pic.twitter.com/6JPFIuKy0O — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) February 15, 2026

"If it were up to me to make the decisions here, I would bench Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. I would play the new players, give them a chance, and in our match against Namibia, I would let them gain confidence by playing," said Shahid Afridi on a Pakistani news channel.

Shahid Afridi was a part of Pakistan's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2009. However, but the team’s performance on the world stage has declined significantly in recent years.

Play Junior Players, Says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi continued his tirade on senior Pakistani crickters, asking for junior players to be given a chance.

"We’ve been watching these senior players for so long, our expectation is that they will perform, they are such senior players, but if they are not performing, then give the juniors who are sitting out a chance to play."

Despite having the toss in their favour and bowling-friendly conditions, Pakistan struggled to contain India’s batting lineup and were unable to mount a serious chase.

Babar Azam was bowled on 5 off just 7 deliveries, Shadab Khan scored 14 off 15, while Shaheen Afridi was hit for 31 runs in his two-over spell.

This 61-run defeat extends Pakistan’s woes against their arch-rivals in T20 World Cups to an 8-1 record. Their solitary win from these nine encounters came back in 2021.

The Men in Blue have cruised into the Super 8s of the 2026 T20 World Cup, with just one group-stage game remaining against the Netherlands. Their consistent performance underscores why they remain one of the most formidable sides in the tournament.

Also Check: WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India