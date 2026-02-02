Yes, Pakistan's government has approved their national cricket team's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
‘Not Our Decision’: Pakistan Skipper Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reacts to the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott as government allows participation but bars clash with India.
After weeks of speculation, Pakistan's government gave their national cricket team the nod to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.
However, there is a catch, as they have been instructed to not play their match against India, which is scheduled for February 15, 2026 in Sri Lanka (the co-host nation).
Amidst all of this drama, Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, has given an interesting statement, that suggests everyone might not be on the same page regarding the boycott.
What Salman Agha Said On IND vs PAK Boycott
Attending a press conference after their match against Australia, Salman Ali Agha was, naturally, asked about the controversial decision to forfeit the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup. Here's what he said (translated in English):
"We are going (to the World Cup), It's not our decision (to not play against India), but we can't do anything about it. Whatever our government, the chairman asks, we will follow,"
Pakistan had already refused to play any of the T20 World Cup matches in India, a demand which was accepted by the ICC. However, after Bangladesh asked the same at the last minute, the apex body refused.
Bangladesh Removed From T20 World Cup
Bangladesh were stringent on their deman, which eventually led to them being replaced with Scotland. PCB stood against this, threatening a boycott of the entire tournament.
ICC reportedly warned them of sanctions and other severe consequences over doing anything as such, after which the Pakistan government allowed their team to participate, but just not against India.
"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,"
India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, and as mentioned, are scheduled to meet on February 15, 2026.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Will Pakistan participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Will Pakistan play against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
No, Pakistan has been instructed by their government not to play the match against India, scheduled for February 15, 2026.
What did Pakistan's captain say about the boycott?
Captain Salman Ali Agha stated that the decision not to play India is not theirs, and they will follow government and PCB instructions.
Why was Bangladesh replaced in the tournament?
Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after they made last-minute demands regarding playing matches in India, which the ICC refused.