Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Not Our Decision’: Pakistan Skipper Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

‘Not Our Decision’: Pakistan Skipper Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha reacts to the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott as government allows participation but bars clash with India.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 10:29 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After weeks of speculation, Pakistan's government gave their national cricket team the nod to participate in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

However, there is a catch, as they have been instructed to not play their match against India, which is scheduled for February 15, 2026 in Sri Lanka (the co-host nation).

Amidst all of this drama, Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, has given an interesting statement, that suggests everyone might not be on the same page regarding the boycott.

What Salman Agha Said On IND vs PAK Boycott

Attending a press conference after their match against Australia, Salman Ali Agha was, naturally, asked about the controversial decision to forfeit the India vs Pakistan match at the ICC T20 World Cup. Here's what he said (translated in English):

"We are going (to the World Cup), It's not our decision (to not play against India), but we can't do anything about it. Whatever our government, the chairman asks, we will follow,"

Pakistan had already refused to play any of the T20 World Cup matches in India, a demand which was accepted by the ICC. However, after Bangladesh asked the same at the last minute, the apex body refused.

Bangladesh Removed From T20 World Cup

Bangladesh were stringent on their deman, which eventually led to them being replaced with Scotland. PCB stood against this, threatening a boycott of the entire tournament. 

ICC reportedly warned them of sanctions and other severe consequences over doing anything as such, after which the Pakistan government allowed their team to participate, but just not against India. 

"The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,"

India and Pakistan are placed in the same group, and as mentioned, are scheduled to meet on February 15, 2026.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Pakistan participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

Yes, Pakistan's government has approved their national cricket team's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Will Pakistan play against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

No, Pakistan has been instructed by their government not to play the match against India, scheduled for February 15, 2026.

What did Pakistan's captain say about the boycott?

Captain Salman Ali Agha stated that the decision not to play India is not theirs, and they will follow government and PCB instructions.

Why was Bangladesh replaced in the tournament?

Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after they made last-minute demands regarding playing matches in India, which the ICC refused.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup IND Vs PAK Salman Ali Agha India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Maharashtra's Baramati
Gold Chains Worth Rs 30 Lakh Stolen During Ajit Pawar’s Last Rites In Baramati
Cricket
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott
World
Trump 'Hopeful' Of Deal With Iran, Says Failure Will Show If Khamenei's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
'We'll Make A Deal': Trump Says Failure Will Show If Iran's 'Regional War' Warning Was Right
India
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
New Govt In Manipur Soon? NDA MLAs Rush To Delhi As President's Rule Nears End
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Focuses on Job Creation, Agriculture, and Long-Term Growth
Breaking News: India Plans Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors, Focus on Future Connectivity
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Trade & Export Update: India Extends Duty-Free Imports to Boost Leather, Textile, Defense & Energy
Finance Update: India Revises STT, MAT, and Indirect Tax Rates to Boost Market & Exports
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative | Union Budget 2026: So Much For 'Acting East'
Opinion
Embed widget