Lalit Modi On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott: ‘Global Cricket Loses, IPL Wins’

New Delhi: Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has criticised Pakistan’s decision to boycott its group-stage fixture against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, saying the spirit of cricket is diminished when politics influences sporting participation.

Speaking to IANS, Modi said, “Cricket was created to be decided on the field, not in boardrooms or through boycotts. When politics enters sport, the game loses — but fans always remember who stood for competition.”

Pakistan’s withdrawal from the marquee clash, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, follows directives issued at the governmental level. Despite opting out of the India match, Pakistan is still expected to take part in the rest of the tournament — a selective absence that has drawn attention given the storied cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is understood to be consulting stakeholders to evaluate the implications. Tournament regulations allow for points to be awarded in the event of a forfeiture, potentially affecting group standings. Administrators are also believed to be assessing the broader commercial and governance consequences such a move might trigger.

Modi further cautioned that the fallout could extend beyond a single fixture. “Broadcast rights of bilateral matches and future of ICC revenues will further come under a lens as broadcasters will be cautious bidding high amounts as this could snowball into future participation of teams. Only gainer in this scenario will be IPL,” he said.

He added that franchise cricket is already taking centre stage globally. “IPL has now become the marquee cricket tournament of the year, which delights players and fans alike globally and is the perfect broadcasting opportunity for one and all,” Modi remarked.

The episode has reignited debate over the intersection of politics and sport. Former players and fans from both countries have voiced disappointment, noting that India–Pakistan contests remain among the most anticipated spectacles in world cricket.

If the boycott stands, India would likely be awarded the match points — a development that could shape the group table before the tournament fully gets underway.

