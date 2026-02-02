India To Travel To Sri Lanka & Wait Despite Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Match Boycott: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistan has decided to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup, but they have chosen to boycott the IND vs PAK clash, set for February 15, 2026.

The International Cricket Council has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider the move, highlighting the implications, and said that they still await an official communication from them.

Nothing has been said regarding India's stance on the matter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially yet, but they are reportedly set to travel to the venue and wait for the match to be officially called off.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Row: Latest Development

Men's T20 World Cup 2026 | India will travel to Sri Lanka on 15th February and follow ICC protocol. They will practice as per schedule, do a press conference and reach the stadium according to time and wait for the match referee to call off the match: BCCI Sources — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

However, as per news agency ANI, a board source (anonymous) has revealed that the Men in Blue will still travel to Sri Lanka (where the match is to be played) and wait.

Pakistan's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK clash at the T20 World Cup has drawn significant attention.

The country's government made the announcement on late Sunday evening, less than a week away from the tournament.

As already mentioned, ICC has urged PCB to reconsider the decision, and so it will be interesting how this situation pans out, and what kind of action is taken against the team and/or the board if they stick with the boycott.