India To Travel To Sri Lanka & Wait Despite Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Match Boycott: Report

HomeSportsCricketIndia To Travel To Sri Lanka & Wait Despite Pakistan’s T20 World Cup Match Boycott: Report

India will reportedly travel to Sri Lanka and wait for the IND vs PAK clash to be called off despite Pakistan’s decision to boycott the match at the ICC T20 World Cup.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan has decided to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup, but they have chosen to boycott the IND vs PAK clash, set for February 15, 2026.

The International Cricket Council has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to consider the move, highlighting the implications, and said that they still await an official communication from them.

Nothing has been said regarding India's stance on the matter by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially yet, but they are reportedly set to travel to the venue and wait for the match to be officially called off.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Row: Latest Development

However, as per news agency ANI, a board source (anonymous) has revealed that the Men in Blue will still travel to Sri Lanka (where the match is to be played) and wait.

"India will travel to Sri Lanka on 15th February and follow ICC protocol. They will practice as per schedule, do a press conference and reach the stadium according to time and wait for the match referee to call off the match"

Pakistan's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK clash at the T20 World Cup has drawn significant attention.

The country's government made the announcement on late Sunday evening, less than a week away from the tournament. 

As already mentioned, ICC has urged PCB to reconsider the decision, and so it will be interesting how this situation pans out, and what kind of action is taken against the team and/or the board if they stick with the boycott.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Pakistan participate in the ICC T20 World Cup?

Yes, Pakistan has decided to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup. However, they have chosen to boycott the match against India.

Why has Pakistan decided to boycott the IND vs PAK match?

Pakistan's government made the announcement to boycott the match on late Sunday evening, less than a week before the tournament. The specific reasons for the boycott have not been detailed in the article.

What is India's stance on Pakistan's boycott?

While the BCCI has not officially commented, sources indicate India will travel to Sri Lanka as scheduled and wait for the match referee to officially call off the game.

What has the ICC said about Pakistan's boycott?

The International Cricket Council has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider their decision and is awaiting official communication regarding the implications.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 11:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup BCCI PCB ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
