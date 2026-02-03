Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘They Disrespected Us!’: Former Pakistan Star Backs IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

‘They Disrespected Us!’: Former Pakistan Star Backs IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

Ex-Pakistan wicket keeper-batsman Kamran Akmal defends IND vs PAK boycott, questions ICC over hybrid models and claims Pakistan were disrespected.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Feb 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Standing against Bangladesh's removal from the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan, for some reason, have decided to boycott their match against India at the tournament.

ICC released a statement following this announcement, warning the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of the implications stemming from such a boycott.

While it remains to be seen if the IND vs PAK match actually ends up being called-off, former Pakistan player, Kamran Akmal, has backed this move, stating that PCB should not back down.

Kamran Akmal Sides With IND vs PAK Boycott

Speaking on the YouTube channel Game Plan, Akmal questioned why the ICC hadn't stepped in when India asked to participate in Pakistan-based tournaments in a hybrid model.

"PCB should not back down! The ICC has told the Pakistan Cricket Board to reconsider its stance of boycotting the India game. Was ICC sleeping when the Asia Cup happened in the hybrid model?"

"Was ICC sleeping when India said it would not play the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and only play on a neutral venue? How many times has Pakistan played in India, despite the heightened tensions between the two countries. I have gone myself. The ICC should have thought of these things three years back,"

India refused to travel to Pakistan oweing to security reasons during Asia Cup 2023 and Champions Trophy 2025, having played their games at neutral venues.

Kamran then stated that India had disrespected them by not shaking hands or accepting the trophy from ACC's Pakistani chief, Mohsin Naqvi, at the Asia Cup in 2025.

"PCB’s decision should be respected just as we respected India’s decision to play in hybrid model. Things had gotten to such extreme levels. At the Asia Cup, they refused to shake hands with our players, then refused to accept the trophy. They disrespected us!"

Reports suggest that ICC could sanction Pakistan in different avenues if they go through with the boycott. So, it will be interesting to see how this predicament pans out in the coming weeks.

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

Why might Pakistan boycott their T20 World Cup match against India?

Pakistan is reportedly considering boycotting their match against India in the T20 World Cup to protest Bangladesh not being removed from the tournament.

What was Kamran Akmal's stance on the potential boycott?

Former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal supports the PCB's decision to boycott the match against India and believes they should not back down.

What precedent does Kamran Akmal cite regarding the ICC's stance?

Akmal questions why the ICC didn't intervene when India opted for a hybrid model for tournaments and refused to play in Pakistan due to security concerns.

How did India's actions at the Asia Cup factor into Pakistan's reasoning?

Kamran Akmal claims India disrespected Pakistan at the Asia Cup by refusing to shake hands and accept the trophy from the Pakistani chief.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Feb 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamran Akmal T20 World Cup ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India-US Trade Deal: Kremlin Reacts To Trump's 'No Russian Oil Purchase' Claim
India-US Trade Deal: Kremlin Reacts To Trump's 'No Russian Oil Purchase' Claim
India
IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns
IndiGo Suspends International Flights Over Iranian Airspace Citing Security Concerns
India
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Chaos Over Rahul Gandhi's 'Unauthorised' Claim Continues In LS, Loses Another Chance To Speak
Technology
Supreme Court Slams Meta, WhatsApp Over 2021 Privacy Policy: Indian User Data Can’t Be Used For Business
Supreme Court Raises Red Flag On Targeted Ads After WhatsApp Chats, Slams Meta’s Practices
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Shashi Tharoor Demands Govt Clarification on India‑US Trade Deal; Statement Soon in Parliament
Breaking News: India‑US Trade Deal Finalized; Govt Readies Statement as Opposition Raises Questions in Lok Sabha
Trade Deal Defense: Ramdas Athawale Counters Opposition’s Farmer Concerns
Politics: Sanjay Singh Claims Trade Agreement Will Hurt Farmers and Raise Fuel Prices
Breaking News: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Defends Police Firing, Highlights Crime Reduction and Public Safety
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget