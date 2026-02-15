Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhurandhar Sensation Hanumankind To Perform At IND vs PAK Ceremony; 'Banned Film' Link Draws Attention

Dhurandhar Sensation Hanumankind To Perform At IND vs PAK Ceremony; 'Banned Film' Link Draws Attention

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: From a banned film to world’s biggest pitch! Hanumankind is set to perform the controversial hit ‘Dhurandhar.' Mohsin Naqvi and Jay Shah to share VVIP box.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian-origin rapper and Dhurandhar sensation, Hanumankind, will perform during the pre-match ceremony of India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup clash today.

ICC's announcement of the event is particularly important, considering Hanumankind's track from comes from the movie Dhurandhar, which is banned in Pakistan.

Indian Fans on X (Formerly Twitter) are hyped up for the pre-match performance, with some taking to the platform to express their anticipation for Hanumankind to perform 'Dhurandhar' rap in front of PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

The selection of Hanumankind for this specific fixture is considered a "big deal" for several layered reasons:

 Dhurandhar Controversy

The song Dhurandhar serves as title track for Aditya Dhar’s latest action thriller, which was released in December 2025.

The film is officially banned in Pakistan and several Gulf nations due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative and portrayal of real-world events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Parliament attack.

 A "Forbidden" Hit

Despite the theatrical ban, the film and its soundtrack have become a pirated sensation in Pakistan, with over 2 million illegal downloads recorded within weeks of its release. Performing this "forbidden" anthem in front of a Pakistani delegation adds a sharp edge to the ceremony.

Jay Shah and Mohsin Naqvi to Watch Together

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Colombo on Saturday and is confirmed to attend IND-PAK match alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Naqvi’s presence is particularly noteworthy following a "boycott fiasco" where Pakistan government initially directed the team not to play in Colombo in solidarity with Bangladesh and now this opening performance of Hanumankind, famous for Dhurandar song, a movie banned in Pakistan.

The two chiefs are expected to hold informal talks on the sidelines of the match to "break the ice" and discuss the future of Asian cricket participation, making this match a significant diplomatic mission as much as a sporting contest.

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is performing at the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup pre-match ceremony?

Indian-origin rapper Hanumankind will perform during the pre-match ceremony. He is known for his track from the movie Dhurandhar.

Why is Hanumankind's performance significant?

His performance is significant because the movie Dhurandhar, from which his song originates, is banned in Pakistan due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative.

What is the 'Dhurandhar' controversy?

The song 'Dhurandhar' is the title track of a film banned in Pakistan and some Gulf nations for its portrayal of events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Who will be watching the performance?

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and ICC Chairman Jay Shah will be attending the match and watching the pre-match ceremony.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jay Shah IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK Ind Vs Pak Opening Ceremony Mohsin Naqvi Hanumankind Ind Vs Pak Hanumankind To Perform At Ind Vs Pak
