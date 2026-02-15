Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian-origin rapper and Dhurandhar sensation, Hanumankind, will perform during the pre-match ceremony of India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup clash today.

ICC's announcement of the event is particularly important, considering Hanumankind's track from comes from the movie Dhurandhar, which is banned in Pakistan.

Indian Fans on X (Formerly Twitter) are hyped up for the pre-match performance, with some taking to the platform to express their anticipation for Hanumankind to perform 'Dhurandhar' rap in front of PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.

The selection of Hanumankind for this specific fixture is considered a "big deal" for several layered reasons:

Dhurandhar Controversy

The song Dhurandhar serves as title track for Aditya Dhar’s latest action thriller, which was released in December 2025.

The film is officially banned in Pakistan and several Gulf nations due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative and portrayal of real-world events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Parliament attack.

A "Forbidden" Hit

Despite the theatrical ban, the film and its soundtrack have become a pirated sensation in Pakistan, with over 2 million illegal downloads recorded within weeks of its release. Performing this "forbidden" anthem in front of a Pakistani delegation adds a sharp edge to the ceremony.

Jay Shah and Mohsin Naqvi to Watch Together

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Colombo on Saturday and is confirmed to attend IND-PAK match alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Naqvi’s presence is particularly noteworthy following a "boycott fiasco" where Pakistan government initially directed the team not to play in Colombo in solidarity with Bangladesh and now this opening performance of Hanumankind, famous for Dhurandar song, a movie banned in Pakistan.

The two chiefs are expected to hold informal talks on the sidelines of the match to "break the ice" and discuss the future of Asian cricket participation, making this match a significant diplomatic mission as much as a sporting contest.