Indian-origin rapper Hanumankind will perform during the pre-match ceremony. He is known for his track from the movie Dhurandhar.
Dhurandhar Sensation Hanumankind To Perform At IND vs PAK Ceremony; 'Banned Film' Link Draws Attention
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: From a banned film to world’s biggest pitch! Hanumankind is set to perform the controversial hit ‘Dhurandhar.' Mohsin Naqvi and Jay Shah to share VVIP box.
Indian-origin rapper and Dhurandhar sensation, Hanumankind, will perform during the pre-match ceremony of India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup clash today.
ICC's announcement of the event is particularly important, considering Hanumankind's track from comes from the movie Dhurandhar, which is banned in Pakistan.
Indian Fans on X (Formerly Twitter) are hyped up for the pre-match performance, with some taking to the platform to express their anticipation for Hanumankind to perform 'Dhurandhar' rap in front of PCB Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi.
You won't want to miss this prior to the start of India's match against Pakistan at the #T20WorldCup 😍— ICC (@ICC) February 15, 2026
Tournament broadcast details 👉 https://t.co/NPykWM7qqY pic.twitter.com/FD886OaN0j
🚨 BIG BLOW to Pakistan ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash— Naba Kumar Ray (@NabaKumarRay124) February 15, 2026
The rap from Dhurandhar, a film BANNED there, will be played before the match today right in front of Mohsin Naqvi. (Abhishek Tripathi, Jagran) #JusticeForZubeenGarg #shiva #harharmahadev #shivratri #PulwamaAttack… pic.twitter.com/yl2XQC8heF
The selection of Hanumankind for this specific fixture is considered a "big deal" for several layered reasons:
Dhurandhar Controversy
The song Dhurandhar serves as title track for Aditya Dhar’s latest action thriller, which was released in December 2025.
The film is officially banned in Pakistan and several Gulf nations due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative and portrayal of real-world events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the Parliament attack.
A "Forbidden" Hit
Despite the theatrical ban, the film and its soundtrack have become a pirated sensation in Pakistan, with over 2 million illegal downloads recorded within weeks of its release. Performing this "forbidden" anthem in front of a Pakistani delegation adds a sharp edge to the ceremony.
Jay Shah and Mohsin Naqvi to Watch Together
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Colombo on Saturday and is confirmed to attend IND-PAK match alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah.
Naqvi’s presence is particularly noteworthy following a "boycott fiasco" where Pakistan government initially directed the team not to play in Colombo in solidarity with Bangladesh and now this opening performance of Hanumankind, famous for Dhurandar song, a movie banned in Pakistan.
The two chiefs are expected to hold informal talks on the sidelines of the match to "break the ice" and discuss the future of Asian cricket participation, making this match a significant diplomatic mission as much as a sporting contest.
Related Video
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is performing at the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup pre-match ceremony?
Why is Hanumankind's performance significant?
His performance is significant because the movie Dhurandhar, from which his song originates, is banned in Pakistan due to its perceived anti-Pakistan narrative.
What is the 'Dhurandhar' controversy?
The song 'Dhurandhar' is the title track of a film banned in Pakistan and some Gulf nations for its portrayal of events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Who will be watching the performance?
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and ICC Chairman Jay Shah will be attending the match and watching the pre-match ceremony.