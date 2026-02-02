India Legend Demands Strict Action Against Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia Legend Demands Strict Action Against Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

Sunil Gavaskar urges ICC to act as Pakistan plans to skip the IND vs PAK clash at T20 World Cup 2026 amid the growing boycott drama just days away from the tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

More drama has unfolded ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which set to kick off in less than a week from now. 

It was initially Bangladesh, who refused to play in India, leading to their removal, and then Pakistan, who, after threatening to withdraw, have agreed to participate but not in the IND vs PAK fixture. 

The ICC has issued a statement over the matter, asking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to consider the implications, and even Sunil Gavaskar, India's batting legend, has urged for strict action against the boycott.

Sunil Gavaskar On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

Speaking with India Today, India's 1983 World Cup winner, Sunil Gavaskar, stated that ICC must step in and take action against Pakistan so that no other team repeats anything as such in the future.

"If you withdraw earlier on, that's another matter, but if you withdraw at the last moment, on the eve of the tournament, then yes, I think ICC should come in and take some action,"

"I think it will be something to ensure that no other team in the future also considers doing that," he added.

The India vs Pakistan match, a group stage fixture, is scheduled for February 15 at the T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, which less than two weeks away from now.

Notably, the ICC has issued a statement asking PCB to consider the implications of selective participation in such tournaments, warning them of the significant and long-term implications.

However, readers should note that it has not been made clear just what or if any action will be taken against Pakistan if they actually end up forfeiting the IND vs PAK match at the T20 World Cup. 

Check Out: ICC vs PCB: Firm Warning To Pakistan Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has arisen before the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

There's drama surrounding the tournament with Bangladesh initially refusing to play in India and Pakistan threatening to withdraw. Pakistan has agreed to participate but not in the India vs Pakistan fixture.

What is Sunil Gavaskar's stance on Pakistan's boycott of the India vs Pakistan match?

Sunil Gavaskar believes the ICC should take action against Pakistan for withdrawing at the last moment to deter future similar actions by other teams.

When and where is the India vs Pakistan match scheduled for the T20 World Cup 2026?

The India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup PCB Sunil Gavaskar ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
