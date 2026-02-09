IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott: BCCI Vice President Clarifies India’s Stance - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As per the ICC’s official schedule, the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 India vs Pakistan match is slated for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

However, uncertainty continues to surround the fixture after the Pakistani government made its position clear ahead of the tournament, stating that while Pakistan would participate in the World Cup, it would not take the field against India.

Amid the ongoing debate, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has issued an important statement outlining the Indian board’s stance on the matter. His comments come at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) is actively attempting to ensure the match goes ahead as planned.

BCCI To Follow ICC's Directives

#WATCH | Delhi | On Pakistan to boycott its match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla says, "We will follow whatever decision is taken by ICC... BCCI has no statement on this..." pic.twitter.com/gug8zToSic — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2026

BCCI Vice President, Rajeev Shukla, has made India's stance clear on Pakistan's T20 World Cup boycott:

"I have made it absolutely clear that we will go along with whatever decision the ICC takes. There is no separate statement from the BCCI on this matter. Whatever the ICC decides, we will accept."

According to reports, the ICC recently held discussions with officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore as part of its efforts to resolve the situation, but the latter has put forward certain demands to reverse the boycott.

The controversy stems from Pakistan’s gesture in support of Bangladesh, with their stance linked to the latter's removal from the T20 World Cup over refusing to play in India.

Bangladesh had refused to play in India after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad.

That withdrawal ultimately led to Bangladesh being excluded from the tournament, triggering Pakistan’s protest against facing India.