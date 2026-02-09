IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott: BCCI Vice President Clarifies India’s Stance - WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott: BCCI Vice President Clarifies India’s Stance - WATCH

Pakistan has refused to play against India following instructions from its government, taking a stand against Bangladesh's removal from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
As per the ICC’s official schedule, the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 India vs Pakistan match is slated for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

However, uncertainty continues to surround the fixture after the Pakistani government made its position clear ahead of the tournament, stating that while Pakistan would participate in the World Cup, it would not take the field against India.

Amid the ongoing debate, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla has issued an important statement outlining the Indian board’s stance on the matter. His comments come at a time when the International Cricket Council (ICC) is actively attempting to ensure the match goes ahead as planned.

BCCI To Follow ICC's Directives

BCCI Vice President, Rajeev Shukla, has made India's stance clear on Pakistan's T20 World Cup boycott:

"I have made it absolutely clear that we will go along with whatever decision the ICC takes. There is no separate statement from the BCCI on this matter. Whatever the ICC decides, we will accept.

According to reports, the ICC recently held discussions with officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in Lahore as part of its efforts to resolve the situation, but the latter has put forward certain demands to reverse the boycott.

The controversy stems from Pakistan’s gesture in support of Bangladesh, with their stance linked to the latter's removal from the T20 World Cup over refusing to play in India.

Bangladesh had refused to play in India after fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2026 squad.

That withdrawal ultimately led to Bangladesh being excluded from the tournament, triggering Pakistan’s protest against facing India.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the T20 World Cup 2026 India vs Pakistan match scheduled?

The match is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, according to the ICC's official schedule.

What is Pakistan's stance on playing against India in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan has stated that while they will participate in the World Cup, they will not play against India.

What is the BCCI's position on the potential boycott of the India vs Pakistan match?

The BCCI will follow whatever decision the ICC takes and has no separate statement on the matter.

Why is Pakistan protesting against playing India in the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan's stance is in support of Bangladesh, which was removed from the tournament for refusing to play in India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup BCCI PCB ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
