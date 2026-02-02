‘Agree With ICC But…’: BCCI Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has spoken up on Pakistan's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK match at the ICC T20 World Cup.

The two teams were set to meet on February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but the Pakistan government has instructed the team to forfeit their clash against the Men in Blue.

Reacting to the matter, the International Cricket Council (ICC) urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider, warning them of the significant and long-term implications stemming from such a boycott.

BCCI's VP, speaking with news agency ANI, agreed with the apex body, but refused to make any particular comments before communicating with them directly.

"ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC."

Bangladesh’s firm stance on not playing the T20 World Cup in India ultimately led to their replacement by Scotland.

The PCB opposed this decision and threatened to boycott the entire tournament, prompting the ICC to reportedly warn Pakistan of sanctions and serious consequences.

Following this, the Pakistan government approved the team’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but with the condition that it would not play against India.

An official statement confirmed Pakistan would forfeit the February 15, 2026 match. India and Pakistan are in the same group. Well ahead of the tournament, Pakistan’s refusal to play matches in India had been accepted.