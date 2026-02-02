Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Agree With ICC But…': BCCI Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama

‘Agree With ICC But…’: BCCI Breaks Silence On IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla backs the ICC and declines further comment after Pakistan’s decision to boycott the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rajeev Shukla, Vice President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has spoken up on Pakistan's decision to boycott the IND vs PAK match at the ICC T20 World Cup.

The two teams were set to meet on February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, but the Pakistan government has instructed the team to forfeit their clash against the Men in Blue.

Reacting to the matter, the International Cricket Council (ICC) urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider, warning them of the significant and long-term implications stemming from such a boycott. 

BCCI's VP, speaking with news agency ANI, agreed with the apex body, but refused to make any particular comments before communicating with them directly.

"ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC."

PAK's T20 World Cup Boycott Row: All You Need To Know

Bangladesh’s firm stance on not playing the T20 World Cup in India ultimately led to their replacement by Scotland.

The PCB opposed this decision and threatened to boycott the entire tournament, prompting the ICC to reportedly warn Pakistan of sanctions and serious consequences.

Following this, the Pakistan government approved the team’s participation in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but with the condition that it would not play against India.

An official statement confirmed Pakistan would forfeit the February 15, 2026 match. India and Pakistan are in the same group. Well ahead of the tournament, Pakistan’s refusal to play matches in India had been accepted.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pakistan decide to boycott the IND vs PAK match at the ICC T20 World Cup?

The Pakistan government instructed their team to forfeit the match against India. This decision followed their opposition to playing matches in India, as previously seen with Bangladesh's situation.

What was the ICC's reaction to Pakistan's boycott decision?

The ICC urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider their decision and warned of significant, long-term implications from such a boycott.

What is BCCI's stance on Pakistan's boycott?

BCCI's Vice President Rajeev Shukla stated that they completely agree with the ICC's stance on sportsmanship and will not make further comments until they speak with the ICC directly.

What are the potential consequences for Pakistan if they boycott matches?

The ICC has reportedly warned Pakistan of sanctions and serious consequences due to their refusal to play matches, particularly against India.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup BCCI PCB ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
