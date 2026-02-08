Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCB President Heads To Pakistan As IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama Escalates

BCB President Heads To Pakistan As IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama Escalates

BCB chief Aminul Islam Bulbul travels to Pakistan as ICC officials join talks amid uncertainty over Pakistan’s boycott of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 04:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

What appears to be fresh development in Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup boycott row, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief, Aminul Islam Bulbul, is reportedly off to Pakistan.

As per NDTV, he will meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, in an effort to 'resolve the escalating tension'.

The report further states that two International Cricket Council (ICC) officials are also flying in to Lahore for this meeting featuring PCB and BCB heads presenting a 'united front'.

Why Did Pakistan Boycott IND vs PAK T20 WC Match?

Bangladeshi fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s IPL 2026 squad amid growing outrage in India over the attack and murders of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

However, BCB used his removal to cite security concerns for their own players in India for some reason, and demanded their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches be shifted to Sri Lanka entirely.

ICC declined, Bangladesh, scheduled to play their Group Stage fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai, didn't budge, which led to their removal and subsequent replacement with Scotland, who have now even played a match in the tournament.

Pakistan took a stand against the ousting and threatened to withdraw from the tournament completely. They were, however, reportedly warned by the ICC about strict sanctions being imposed for such a move.

The Pakistani government then allowed their national team to play the T20 World Cup, but just not the match against India. This is where the situation currently stands, with no proper clarity over whether the IND vs PAK match, scheduled for February 15, 2026 will take place or not.

Reports suggest that team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will travel to Sri Lanka, the match venue, and wait for the game to be officially called off by the match referee. 

Check Out: Pakistan T20 World Cup Drama: PCB Denies Approaching ICC Over India Boycott

Related Video

Breaking News: President’s Address Thanked Despite Heavy Sloganeering in House

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current situation regarding Pakistan's participation in the ICC T20 World Cup?

Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the tournament after Bangladesh's matches were moved. While the Pakistani government allowed the team to play, they are boycotting the match against India.

Why did Bangladesh demand their T20 World Cup matches be shifted?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board cited security concerns for their players in India. This followed the removal of their player Mustafizur Rahman from an IPL squad.

Will the India vs. Pakistan T20 World Cup match take place?

The status of the India vs. Pakistan match remains unclear. Reports suggest India may travel to Sri Lanka and wait for the game to be officially called off.

Are there any efforts to resolve the tension surrounding the T20 World Cup row?

Yes, the chief of the Bangladesh Cricket Board is reportedly meeting with the Pakistan Cricket Board chief in an effort to resolve the escalating tension. ICC officials are also expected to attend.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCB T20 World Cup PCB ICC IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Cricket
BCB President Heads To Pakistan As IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama Escalates
BCB President Heads To Pakistan As IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama Escalates
News
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
Cities
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
Ghaziabad Sisters’ Suicide Gets Murkier As Probe Reveals Father’s Live-In Partner Jumped To Death In 2015
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal
Delhi Pothole Death: Delhi Jal Board Employee Yogesh in Custody Amid Probe
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: “Our Work is for Values, Not Publicity” at 100-Year Celebration
Delhi One-Year Review: Nitin Naveen Applauds Reforms, Modi’s Vision, and Public Health Initiatives
HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Police Lathi-Charge Mourning Mob in Darbhanga After 6-Year-Old’s Horrific Rape-Murder Sparks Riots
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget