Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the tournament after Bangladesh's matches were moved. While the Pakistani government allowed the team to play, they are boycotting the match against India.
BCB President Heads To Pakistan As IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Drama Escalates
BCB chief Aminul Islam Bulbul travels to Pakistan as ICC officials join talks amid uncertainty over Pakistan’s boycott of the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match.
What appears to be fresh development in Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup boycott row, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief, Aminul Islam Bulbul, is reportedly off to Pakistan.
As per NDTV, he will meet the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Mohsin Naqvi, in an effort to 'resolve the escalating tension'.
The report further states that two International Cricket Council (ICC) officials are also flying in to Lahore for this meeting featuring PCB and BCB heads presenting a 'united front'.
Why Did Pakistan Boycott IND vs PAK T20 WC Match?
Bangladeshi fast bowler, Mustafizur Rahman, was removed from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s IPL 2026 squad amid growing outrage in India over the attack and murders of Hindus in the neighbouring country.
However, BCB used his removal to cite security concerns for their own players in India for some reason, and demanded their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches be shifted to Sri Lanka entirely.
ICC declined, Bangladesh, scheduled to play their Group Stage fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai, didn't budge, which led to their removal and subsequent replacement with Scotland, who have now even played a match in the tournament.
Pakistan took a stand against the ousting and threatened to withdraw from the tournament completely. They were, however, reportedly warned by the ICC about strict sanctions being imposed for such a move.
The Pakistani government then allowed their national team to play the T20 World Cup, but just not the match against India. This is where the situation currently stands, with no proper clarity over whether the IND vs PAK match, scheduled for February 15, 2026 will take place or not.
Reports suggest that team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will travel to Sri Lanka, the match venue, and wait for the game to be officially called off by the match referee.
