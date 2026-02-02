WATCH: Australia Captain Brushes Off Reporter Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Query

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





More controversy has erupted ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as Pakistan, while deciding to play the tournament, have chosen to boycott the IND vs PAK marquee matchup.

The fixture was scheduled for February, and in Sri Lanka, as they had already refused to play in India, but is now in doubts over being played at all.

For some reason, a Pakistani reporter asked Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, if he had any comments to make on the said boycott, and the Aussie brushed it off by stating that Australia were solely focused on their campaign.

Pakistani journalists trying to make Pakistan relevant.. Mitchell Marsh politely declines to comment..pic.twitter.com/2w9qzsSmsc — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 2, 2026

"I don't really have a comment on that at this point in time. You know, we're going to the World Cup to just focus on what we're doing, and we'll let that stuff take care of itself."

Marsh was attending a press conference after a heavy defeat to Pakistan in the third and final PAK vs AUS T20I, losing the bilateral series 3-0 away from home.

Marsh Questioned On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Removal

After being brushed off on the first question, the same reporter then went on to ask Mitchell Marsh about Bangladesh's removal from the ICC T20 World Cup.

Notably, he had a similar response:

"I think the same goes for my previous answer, that we're going to the World Cup to try and win it, and we're solely focused on that, and as the Australian team, we trust the people who are in place to keep us safe, and that's all I'll say."

Bangladesh asked ICC to have their T20 World Cup matches shifted from India to Sri Lanka at the last minute (after their fast bowler was removed from IPL).

The apex cricket body declined, but Bangladesh were firm on their stance, which led to them being removed from the tournament and then replaced with Scotland.