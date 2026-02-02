Pakistan has chosen to boycott the marquee matchup against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The reasons for this boycott are not explicitly stated in the provided text.
WATCH: Australia Captain Brushes Off Reporter Over IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Query
Australia captain Mitchell Marsh shut the door on question asked by a Pakistani reporter over the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup boycott, saying the team is focused on their campaign.
More controversy has erupted ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as Pakistan, while deciding to play the tournament, have chosen to boycott the IND vs PAK marquee matchup.
The fixture was scheduled for February, and in Sri Lanka, as they had already refused to play in India, but is now in doubts over being played at all.
For some reason, a Pakistani reporter asked Australia's captain, Mitchell Marsh, if he had any comments to make on the said boycott, and the Aussie brushed it off by stating that Australia were solely focused on their campaign.
Pakistani journalists trying to make Pakistan relevant.. Mitchell Marsh politely declines to comment..pic.twitter.com/2w9qzsSmsc— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 2, 2026
"I don't really have a comment on that at this point in time. You know, we're going to the World Cup to just focus on what we're doing, and we'll let that stuff take care of itself."
Marsh was attending a press conference after a heavy defeat to Pakistan in the third and final PAK vs AUS T20I, losing the bilateral series 3-0 away from home.
Marsh Questioned On Bangladesh's T20 World Cup Removal
After being brushed off on the first question, the same reporter then went on to ask Mitchell Marsh about Bangladesh's removal from the ICC T20 World Cup.
Notably, he had a similar response:
"I think the same goes for my previous answer, that we're going to the World Cup to try and win it, and we're solely focused on that, and as the Australian team, we trust the people who are in place to keep us safe, and that's all I'll say."
Bangladesh asked ICC to have their T20 World Cup matches shifted from India to Sri Lanka at the last minute (after their fast bowler was removed from IPL).
The apex cricket body declined, but Bangladesh were firm on their stance, which led to them being removed from the tournament and then replaced with Scotland.
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Pakistan boycott the IND vs PAK match in the T20 World Cup 2026?
Where was the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match initially scheduled?
The fixture was initially scheduled to take place in February in Sri Lanka. Pakistan had previously refused to play in India.
What was Mitchell Marsh's reaction to the Pakistan boycott?
Mitchell Marsh brushed off questions about the boycott, stating that Australia is solely focused on their World Cup campaign and not the external controversies.
Why was Bangladesh removed from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
Bangladesh was removed from the tournament after requesting their matches be shifted from India to Sri Lanka, a request which the ICC declined. Scotland replaced them.