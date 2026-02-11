Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ashwin's Big Move Before IND vs PAK Clash: Backs Usman Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy

Ashwin’s Big Move Before IND vs PAK Clash: Backs Usman Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy

R Ashwin defends Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq amid bowling action controversy ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan is currently sitting at the top of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A with 4 points, thanks to victories over Netherlands and USA.

Their spinner, Usman Tariq, played a key role in the latter win, taking 3 wickets for 27 runs in his 4-over spell. However, what made headlines, once again, was his bowling action, which has found itself at the centre of controversy on quite a few occasions.

Tariq has often been accused of chucking, and his brief pause right before delivering has also been questioned. Former Indian cricketer, Shreevats Goswami, was also among those who flagged the pause, but Tariq found support from another Indian cricket legend, R Ashwin.

Ashwin Backs Tariq Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash

"Even football doesn’t allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action - all good. But pause ? That too while loading to deliver. This can’t be continued seriously !", was what Shreevats Goswami stated on X regarding Usman Tariq's bowling action.

Ashwin responded to the tweet by question why batsmen could play switch-hits or reverse-hits without prior information.

"Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?"

He continued, "In fact the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire! They should first change that rule."

Ashwin, a veteran spinner, would himself take a brief pause while bowling on some occasions. His defense of Usman Tariq comes right before the marquee India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash.

IND vs PAK: T20 World Cup Schedule

After much back-and-forth drama, the India vs Pakistan fixture is all set to be played on February 15, 2026.

It is supposed to kick off at 7:00 PM IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pakistan's current standing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B?

Pakistan is currently at the top of Group B with 4 points, having secured victories against the Netherlands and USA.

What controversy surrounds Usman Tariq's bowling action?

Usman Tariq's bowling action has faced accusations of chucking, and his brief pause before delivery has also been questioned.

Who has supported Usman Tariq amidst the bowling action controversy?

Indian cricket legend R Ashwin has supported Usman Tariq, questioning the restrictions on bowlers compared to batsmen's switch-hits.

When and where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match take place?

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match is scheduled for February 15, 2026, at 7:00 PM IST in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Ashwin IND Vs PAK India VS Pakistan Usman Tariq
