HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Teams To Stay In Separate Hotels; Tickets Hit 2.5L LKR, Airfares Skyrocket

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Ticket prices hit 2.5 Lakh LKR as Colombo prepares for IND vs PAK! With flights at ₹1.1 Lakh and hotels full, the city is a fortress.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As the sun sets over Indian Ocean, Colombo has shed its skin as a peaceful tourist spot, morphing instead into a high-security fortress. The February 15 clash between India and Pakistan has triggered a financial and logistical wave across the island.

While you can still hear the calm chants of Buddhist prayers in the streets, the actual reality on the ground is a mix of commercial madness and a desperate hunt for any way into the year's biggest sporting event.

Tickets Sold Out

The gates of the R. Premadasa Stadium are effectively locked to the general public. Official ticket windows have been closed for days, with "Sold Out" signs serving as a cold reminder of the stadium’s limited 35,000-seat capacity. However, for those with deep pockets, the game is still an option.

The secondary market has seen prices jump by nearly 600%, with individual passes being traded for a jaw-dropping $800 USD. In local terms, this is roughly 2.5 Lakh Sri Lankan Rupees, a figure that has shocked even veteran travelers.

From elderly fans who have crossed over from Pakistan to Colombo locals with family ties to Chennai, there is a shared sense of heartbreak for those who simply cannot bridge the massive price gap for a single seat.

Teams Staying In Different Hotels

Security in the city has reached presidential levels, with both teams kept in separate luxury hubs. Team India has taken over the ITC Hotel, turning it into a temporary nerve center for players and famous commentators. Meanwhile, Pakistan squad is staying on the 24th floor of the Cinnamon Life Hotel, protected by a multi-tier security perimeter.

Interestingly, this modern sporting tension sits just minutes away from the city's colonial history. Near the Ramada Hotel, where the broadcasting crew is staying, there is a beautiful white church built in 1832.

This 200-year-old landmark has become an unlikely spot for foreign players to grab a quick photo, providing a sharp contrast to the nearby Galle Face Green, where snake charmers and street performers are now being asked more questions about Jasprit Bumrah’s arrival than their own traditional acts.

₹1.1 Lakh For A Flight Ticket

The economic impact of IND-PAK T20 WC match has turned the regional flight industry upside down. A normal economy flight from Delhi to Colombo, which usually costs around ₹16,000, has surged to a staggering ₹1.10 Lakh.

Business class seats have crossed the ₹2 Lakh mark and are still fully booked. Colombo's hotels are also at a breaking point; with all 4,000 premium rooms occupied, the demand has spilled over into Airbnb listings and suburban guest houses.

This isn't just a cricket match anymore; it is a global event that will likely pull in the attention of one-third of the world's population. As 22 men prepare to step onto the pitch, the city around them proves that when India and Pakistan meet, the sport takes over the entire identity of the host nation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are tickets for the cricket match still available at the stadium?

No, official ticket windows at the R. Premadasa Stadium are closed, and tickets are sold out due to the stadium's 35,000-seat capacity.

How much are tickets on the secondary market?

Secondary market prices have increased by nearly 600%, with individual tickets reportedly trading for up to $800 USD.

Where are the Indian and Pakistani teams staying in Colombo?

Team India is staying at the ITC Hotel, while the Pakistan squad is housed in the Cinnamon Life Hotel, with both teams under high security.

What is the impact on flight ticket prices to Colombo?

A normal economy flight from Delhi to Colombo, usually around ₹16,000, has surged to approximately ₹1.10 Lakh due to the match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Tickets IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 IND Vs PAK Tickets T20 WC 2026 IND Vs PAK Colombo Ind Vs Pak Ticket Price
