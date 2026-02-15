IND vs PAK: Sanjay Manjrekar Slams India's No-Handshake Policy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo has found its first major flashpoint, and it isn't about the pitch or the playing XI.

A heated debate has erupted over India’s "no-handshake" policy, with former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar labeling the stance as "unbecoming of a great nation."

Manjrekar’s Social Media Strike

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manjrekar did not hold back his criticism of the policy that has governed India’s interactions with Pakistan across ICC and ACC events since last year.

The veteran commentator suggested that the approach lacks the proper spirit of the sport.

"The no-handshake policy started by India is a silly thing. It is unbecoming of a great nation. Play cricket in the proper spirit or do not play at all."

The policy traces back to the fallout from the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in 2025. Since then, Indian men’s, women’s, and U19 teams have avoided the traditional post-match handshakes with Pakistani counterparts as a mark of protest.

Suryakumar Yadav Snaps at 'Suspense' Question

The tension reached the pre-match press conference in Colombo.

When asked if his side would maintain the cold shoulder on Sunday, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav showed visible irritation.

"We will break the suspense tomorrow. Is the game important or this? Wait for 24 hours," Surya retorted, shutting down further inquiries into the team’s diplomatic stance.

Pakistan Camp Weighs In

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was more measured but equally cryptic when faced with the same question.

While he expressed hope that the game would be played in the traditional spirit of cricket, he mirrored Surya’s "wait and watch" approach regarding the handshake.

What’s at Stake Tonight?

While social media chatter suggests the ice might finally melt in Colombo, the official stance remains a closely guarded secret.

If the "no-handshake" streak continues, it will mark a significant continuation of India’s sporting boycott of bilateral pleasantries on the world stage.