IND vs PAK: Sanjay Manjrekar Slams India's No-Handshake Policy

IND vs PAK: Sanjay Manjrekar Slams India's No-Handshake Policy

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Sanjay Manjrekar lashes out at India’s 'no handshake' policy ahead of the high-stakes IND vs PAK clash in Colombo. Suryakumar Yadav keeps the suspense alive.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Pakistan in Colombo has found its first major flashpoint, and it isn't about the pitch or the playing XI.

A heated debate has erupted over India’s "no-handshake" policy, with former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar labeling the stance as "unbecoming of a great nation."

Manjrekar’s Social Media Strike

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Manjrekar did not hold back his criticism of the policy that has governed India’s interactions with Pakistan across ICC and ACC events since last year.

The veteran commentator suggested that the approach lacks the proper spirit of the sport.

"The no-handshake policy started by India is a silly thing. It is unbecoming of a great nation. Play cricket in the proper spirit or do not play at all."

The policy traces back to the fallout from the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in 2025. Since then, Indian men’s, women’s, and U19 teams have avoided the traditional post-match handshakes with Pakistani counterparts as a mark of protest.

Suryakumar Yadav Snaps at 'Suspense' Question

The tension reached the pre-match press conference in Colombo.

When asked if his side would maintain the cold shoulder on Sunday, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav showed visible irritation.

"We will break the suspense tomorrow. Is the game important or this? Wait for 24 hours," Surya retorted, shutting down further inquiries into the team’s diplomatic stance.

Pakistan Camp Weighs In

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha was more measured but equally cryptic when faced with the same question.

While he expressed hope that the game would be played in the traditional spirit of cricket, he mirrored Surya’s "wait and watch" approach regarding the handshake.

What’s at Stake Tonight?

While social media chatter suggests the ice might finally melt in Colombo, the official stance remains a closely guarded secret.

If the "no-handshake" streak continues, it will mark a significant continuation of India’s sporting boycott of bilateral pleasantries on the world stage.

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has there been a 'no-handshake' policy between India and Pakistan?

The policy stems from the fallout of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in 2025, serving as a protest.

What did Sanjay Manjrekar say about the 'no-handshake' policy?

Manjrekar criticized the policy on social media, calling it 'unbecoming of a great nation' and suggesting it lacks the spirit of the game.

How did Suryakumar Yadav respond to questions about shaking hands with Pakistan?

The Indian captain showed irritation and deferred the question, stating the suspense would be revealed the next day.

What was Pakistan's captain's stance on the handshake issue?

Salman Ali Agha hoped for the game to be played in the spirit of cricket but also adopted a 'wait and watch' approach regarding handshakes.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Sanjay Manjrekar Colombo IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 No-handhshake Policy
Embed widget