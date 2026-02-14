Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: Salman Agha And Suryakumar Yadav Speak On Handshake Question

IND vs PAK: Salman Agha And Suryakumar Yadav Speak On Handshake Question

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Pakistan captain Salma Agha provided a measured response that left the outcome to be seen during IND vs PAK match, tomorrow itself.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On the eve of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha shared a message focused on "spirit of cricket" while addressing the ongoing tension between the two sides.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo, Agha avoided aggressive talk, instead calling for the rivalry to return to its traditional sporting roots.

The Handshake Question

A significant part of the discussion centered on whether India and Pakistan players would exchange the customary handshake, a practice that has been a point of contention in recent tournaments.

When asked if he would be open to a handshake with the Indian players, Agha provided a measured response that left the outcome to be seen during the match itself.

"We will find out tomorrow," Pak captain Agha stated, leaving the possibility of sportsmanship open.

Suryakumar's Response

"On handshake-leave it for tomorrow. Sleep well tonight and see what happens," Suryakumar Yadav told reporters as he chose to keep the suspense alive ahead of IND-PAK Sunday encounter.

Brushing Aside Past Records

Agha also addressed Pakistan's history against India in major world events. India has maintained a strong record in these fixtures, but the Pakistan skipper insisted that these statistics will not influence the upcoming game. "Past records do not matter. It will be a new day," he said, emphasizing that his squad is focused on the present moment.

He added that while historical results are set in stone, his team is determined to perform at their best and change the narrative this time around.

Local Knowledge and Player Fitness

Pakistan has spent more time in Colombo recently, which Agha believes has helped his team adjust to the humid conditions and the nature of the pitch. He mentioned that the squad is well-acclimatized and understands the surface at the Premadasa Stadium.

In a lighter moment, the captain also commented on Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been dealing with a stomach illness. Agha expressed hope that Sharma recovers in time to play, stating that Pakistan wants to test themselves against the best possible Indian lineup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Pakistan captain's stance on the traditional handshake with the Indian team?

Captain Salman Ali Agha stated that whether the handshake happens will be determined on the field during the match, leaving the outcome open.

How does Pakistan's captain view their past records against India in major events?

He believes past records do not matter and that each game is a new day, focusing instead on the present performance.

Has Pakistan's team adapted to the conditions in Colombo?

Yes, the captain mentioned that spending more time in Colombo has helped the team adjust to the humid conditions and pitch.

What is Pakistan's captain's message regarding the rivalry with India?

He called for the rivalry to return to its traditional sporting roots and be played with respect and spirit.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 05:28 PM (IST)
