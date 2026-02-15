Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Watch: Fan's Bold 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' Claim Ahead Of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Clash

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup | "Operation Sindoor 2.0 for the trophy!" A viral fan interaction in Colombo has turned the IND vs PAK clash into a battle of national pride. Watch the video.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The tension in Colombo has moved from the pitch to the stands as an Indian cricket fan’s viral comment has set the internet ablaze. Referencing the military strikes of 2025, an Indian fan suggested that the Indian team is ready to carry out a "sporting version" of the operation to secure the trophy.

‘No Competition’: The Viral Fan Moment

Captured by ANI outside R. Premadasa Stadium, the fan drew a direct parallel between Indian Armed Forces' precision and the cricket team's dominance.

"The way our Indian Air Force and Army carried out Operation Sindoor on the border, the same way I think I have to do Operation Sindoor 2.0 for the trophy that is hidden away. There is no competition..."

Watch Video

Why "Operation Sindoor" is Trending in Cricket

The term has become a rallying cry for fans who view the India-Pakistan rivalry through a lens of national pride. Operation Sindoor was a 2025 precision strike targeting terror infrastructure.

After India’s Asia Cup win later that year, even PM Narendra Modi used the term, tweeting: "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same - India wins!"

Current Stakes: With the "no-handshake" policy still in effect, fans are treating this T20 World Cup encounter as more than just a game.

Fan Sentiment vs. Spirit of Game

While the fan's comments have garnered thousands of likes, they also highlight the razor-thin line between sporting rivalry and geopolitical sentiment. While Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has called for the game to be played in "the right spirit," the Indian fanbase seems focused on a "clinical finish" similar to the military operations of the previous year.

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 02:47 PM (IST)
