IND vs PAK Live, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Telecast & Streaming Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast & Streaming Details: The wait is finally over! India and Pakistan lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fixture has seen high-stakes drama, including everything from boycott threats to intense diplomatic maneuvering between PCB and ICC.

Tensions are at an all-time high following the "no-handshake" incident between Suryakumar Yadav and Agha Salman during the Asia Cup, a rift that reportedly continues today.

With both captains having faced ICC fines for recent on-field outbursts, the atmosphere in Colombo is electric. Both teams are currently unbeaten, and a win tonight would virtually guarantee a spot in the Super Eight stage.

How to watch IND vs PAK Live Telecast, Streaming

For fans across India, here is your definitive guide to ensuring you don't miss a single ball of this historic rivalry:

What is the scheduled date for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026.

Where is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is being held at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

What is the official start time for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match today?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will officially begin at 7:00 PM IST, following the toss at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels are broadcasting India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match live in India?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network or fans can catch the free telecast on DD Sports.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 live stream on phone?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live streaming exclusively on JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs PAK Match Timing and Venue Details

Match Date- Sunday, February 15, 2026

Venue- R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Toss Time- 6:30 PM IST

Match Start- 7:00 PM IST