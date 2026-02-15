The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026.
IND vs PAK Live, T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Live Telecast & Streaming Details
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: With both teams eyeing Super 8 spot, catch every ball of IND vs PAK encounter live from R. Premadasa Stadium, here's your guide on when and where to watch.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Live Telecast & Streaming Details: The wait is finally over! India and Pakistan lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The fixture has seen high-stakes drama, including everything from boycott threats to intense diplomatic maneuvering between PCB and ICC.
Tensions are at an all-time high following the "no-handshake" incident between Suryakumar Yadav and Agha Salman during the Asia Cup, a rift that reportedly continues today.
With both captains having faced ICC fines for recent on-field outbursts, the atmosphere in Colombo is electric. Both teams are currently unbeaten, and a win tonight would virtually guarantee a spot in the Super Eight stage.
How to watch IND vs PAK Live Telecast, Streaming
For fans across India, here is your definitive guide to ensuring you don't miss a single ball of this historic rivalry:
What is the scheduled date for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, 2026.
Where is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match being played?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match is being held at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
What is the official start time for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match today?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will officially begin at 7:00 PM IST, following the toss at 6:30 PM IST.
Which TV channels are broadcasting India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match live in India?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match can be watched live on Star Sports Network or fans can catch the free telecast on DD Sports.
How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 live stream on phone?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available for live streaming exclusively on JioHotstar app and website.
IND vs PAK Match Timing and Venue Details
Match Date- Sunday, February 15, 2026
Venue- R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Toss Time- 6:30 PM IST
Match Start- 7:00 PM IST
Related Video
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
Frequently Asked Questions
When is the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match scheduled?
Where will the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match be played?
The match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
What time does the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match start?
The match will officially begin at 7:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
How can I watch the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match live in India?
You can watch the match live on Star Sports Network or catch the free telecast on DD Sports.
Where can I stream the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match online?
The live stream will be exclusively available on the JioHotstar app and website.