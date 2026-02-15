Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Shatters Yuvraj Singh's Record With Blazing Fifty Against Pakistan

IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Shatters Yuvraj Singh's Record With Blazing Fifty Against Pakistan

India VS Pakistan T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan Etches History, Shatters Yuvraj Singh’s Record with Blazing Fifty Against Pakistan. Read to know more about the record.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
Ishan Kishan breaks Yuvrah Singh record in IND vs PAK: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has etched his name into the record books following a masterclass in power-hitting against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026.

In Group A encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Kishan’s explosive half-century saw him surpass the legendary Yuvraj Singh for one of the most prestigious milestones in the IND-PAK rivalry. Previously, only Abhishek Sharma has been able to touch Yuvraj's Record.

The Record-Breaking Knock: Surpassing a Legend

Kishan was the lone warrior for India in the early phase of the innings, dismantling the Pakistani pace attack with surgical precision.

The Milestone: Kishan reached his fifty in just 27 deliveries, officially becoming the Indian with the fastest T20I half-century against Pakistan.

Overtaking Yuvi: He broke the long-standing record held by Yuvraj Singh, who smashed a 29-ball fifty against the arch-rivals in Ahmedabad back in 2012.

The Final Stats: Kishan eventually fell for 77 off 40 balls, an innings decorated with 10 boundaries and 3 massive sixes, striking at a phenomenal 192.50.

Fastest T20I Fifties in IND vs PAK Battles

With this performance, Kishan has climbed to the third spot in the all-time list of fastest fifties in this historic fixture:

Rank Player Balls Venue & Year
1 Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) 23 Ahmedabad, 2012
2 Abhishek Sharma (IND) 24 Dubai, 2025
3 Ishan Kishan (IND) 27 Colombo, 2026
4 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 29 Ahmedabad, 2012

Golden Bat Race: Kishan Chasing Tim Seifert

Kishan’s heroics have also catapulted him to the second spot in the leading run-getters' list for the T20 World Cup 2026. After 3 matches, he has amassed 158 runs at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 197.50.

He now trails New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, who currently leads the charts with 167 runs. With India looking likely to progress to the Super 8s, the battle between Kishan and Seifert for the tournament's highest run-scorer is set to be one of the marquee storylines of the second half.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where does Ishan Kishan stand in the race for the T20 World Cup 2026's leading run-scorer?

Kishan is currently in second place with 158 runs, trailing New Zealand's Tim Seifert who has 167 runs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 08:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Abhishek Sharma Ishan Kishan IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026
