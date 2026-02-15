IND vs PAK: Ishan Kishan Shatters Yuvraj Singh's Record With Blazing Fifty Against Pakistan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ishan Kishan breaks Yuvrah Singh record in IND vs PAK: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has etched his name into the record books following a masterclass in power-hitting against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026.

In Group A encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Kishan’s explosive half-century saw him surpass the legendary Yuvraj Singh for one of the most prestigious milestones in the IND-PAK rivalry. Previously, only Abhishek Sharma has been able to touch Yuvraj's Record.

The Record-Breaking Knock: Surpassing a Legend

Kishan was the lone warrior for India in the early phase of the innings, dismantling the Pakistani pace attack with surgical precision.

The Milestone: Kishan reached his fifty in just 27 deliveries, officially becoming the Indian with the fastest T20I half-century against Pakistan.

Overtaking Yuvi: He broke the long-standing record held by Yuvraj Singh, who smashed a 29-ball fifty against the arch-rivals in Ahmedabad back in 2012.

The Final Stats: Kishan eventually fell for 77 off 40 balls, an innings decorated with 10 boundaries and 3 massive sixes, striking at a phenomenal 192.50.

Fastest T20I Fifties in IND vs PAK Battles

With this performance, Kishan has climbed to the third spot in the all-time list of fastest fifties in this historic fixture:

Rank Player Balls Venue & Year 1 Mohammad Hafeez (PAK) 23 Ahmedabad, 2012 2 Abhishek Sharma (IND) 24 Dubai, 2025 3 Ishan Kishan (IND) 27 Colombo, 2026 4 Yuvraj Singh (IND) 29 Ahmedabad, 2012

Golden Bat Race: Kishan Chasing Tim Seifert

Kishan’s heroics have also catapulted him to the second spot in the leading run-getters' list for the T20 World Cup 2026. After 3 matches, he has amassed 158 runs at an average of 52.66 and a strike rate of 197.50.

He now trails New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, who currently leads the charts with 167 runs. With India looking likely to progress to the Super 8s, the battle between Kishan and Seifert for the tournament's highest run-scorer is set to be one of the marquee storylines of the second half.