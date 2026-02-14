Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Who Holds Advantage At Colombo's R. Premadasa? A Look At Records

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Who Holds Advantage At Colombo's R. Premadasa? A Look At Records

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: India vs Pakistan at the Premadasa! With an 11-4 record in Colombo, India holds the edge. Can Pakistan’s new-look squad break the 2012 jinx? Read full stats.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The stage is set for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup showdown on Sunday, February 15, as the R. Premadasa Stadium prepares to host the most anticipated fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026.

While both India and Pakistan enter this match with unbeaten records in the tournament, the venue itself tells a story of significant dominance and a few rare upsets.

India, the defending champion, comes into this clash with momentum after victories over the USA and Namibia, while Pakistan is also riding high after their initial successes. As 22 men prepare to take the field, a deep dive into the ground's history reveals which side might truly feel at home.

India And Pakistan Have Played Only One Game At This Venue

Despite their long-standing rivalry, India and Pakistan have faced each other only once in a T20 International at the R. Premadasa Stadium. This rare meeting took place during the 2012 T20 World Cup, where India clinically dismantled their arch-rivals.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India restricted Pakistan to a modest 128 before chasing it down with 8 wickets and 18 balls to spare. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 78 was the highlight of that match, a performance that remains the only T20I reference point for these two teams at this specific venue.

India’s Stronghold at R. Premadasa

India have a formidable record on this ground, having played 15 T20Is here since 2009.

Out of these, India has emerged victorious in 11 matches, losing only four, primarily to the host nation, Sri Lanka, and a solitary loss to Australia in 2012. Shikhar Dhawan remains the top run-scorer for India at this venue with 284 runs, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets.

In the current squad, Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav also have significant experience on this pitch, which typically assists both technical batting and crafty spin.

Pakistan’s Selective Success and the Decade-Long Gap

Pakistan has a respectable record in Colombo, winning 5 out of their 7 T20Is at the R. Premadasa. Their victories include wins over Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa.

However, the team hasn't played a T20I at this specific stadium in over a decade, which could leave them at a slight tactical disadvantage compared to an Indian side that has visited more frequently. Umar Akmal holds the record for most runs for Pakistan here with 182, and Saeed Ajmal remains their most successful bowler with 8 wickets.

Super Sunday Squads

The Indian squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, features a balanced mix of explosive youth and experienced campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, relies heavily on the form of Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, and their new-look pace-spin hybrid attack featuring Usman Tariq and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

As both teams aim to secure a Super 8 spot, the historical edge lies with India, but the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket in Colombo ensures that nothing can be taken for granted.

Related Video

T20 World Cup Win: India Thrash Namibia by 93 Runs

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match be played?

The IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match is scheduled for Sunday, February 15, at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

How many times have India and Pakistan played each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in T20Is?

India and Pakistan have played only one T20 International match against each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium, during the 2012 T20 World Cup.

What is India's record at the R. Premadasa Stadium?

India has a strong record at this venue, winning 11 out of 15 T20Is played there since 2009.

How has Pakistan performed at the R. Premadasa Stadium?

Pakistan has a respectable record, winning 5 out of their 7 T20Is at the R. Premadasa Stadium. However, they haven't played there in over a decade.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 03:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK R Premadasa Stadium India Vs Pakistan Records T20 World Cup 2026 T20 Wc 2026 Ind Vs Pak
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit
World
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
Bangladesh Election Results: Three BNP Hindu Leaders Secure Victory, Who Are They?
World
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In Foiled US Murder Plot Against Khalistani Leader Pannun
World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Advertisement

Videos

Nation Remembers: 7th Anniversary of Pulwama Attack, Tributes to 40 Bravehearts
Breaking News: Fresh CCTV Footage Surfaces in Firing Incident Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence
Breaking Update: US Turns Anti-Drug Drive into Open Military Operation After Caribbean Strike
Breaking News: US Military Escalates Anti-Drug Operations with Deadly Caribbean Sea Strike
PM Modi Assam Visit: ELT Landing, Rafale-Sukhoi Demo, Mega Projects Unveiled Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Partners Or Rivals? The Calculated Choreography Of China-India Strategic Dialogue
Opinion
Embed widget