IND vs PAK T20 World Cup: Who Holds Advantage At Colombo's R. Premadasa? A Look At Records

The stage is set for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup showdown on Sunday, February 15, as the R. Premadasa Stadium prepares to host the most anticipated fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026.

While both India and Pakistan enter this match with unbeaten records in the tournament, the venue itself tells a story of significant dominance and a few rare upsets.

India, the defending champion, comes into this clash with momentum after victories over the USA and Namibia, while Pakistan is also riding high after their initial successes. As 22 men prepare to take the field, a deep dive into the ground's history reveals which side might truly feel at home.

India And Pakistan Have Played Only One Game At This Venue

Despite their long-standing rivalry, India and Pakistan have faced each other only once in a T20 International at the R. Premadasa Stadium. This rare meeting took place during the 2012 T20 World Cup, where India clinically dismantled their arch-rivals.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, India restricted Pakistan to a modest 128 before chasing it down with 8 wickets and 18 balls to spare. Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 78 was the highlight of that match, a performance that remains the only T20I reference point for these two teams at this specific venue.

India’s Stronghold at R. Premadasa

India have a formidable record on this ground, having played 15 T20Is here since 2009.

Out of these, India has emerged victorious in 11 matches, losing only four, primarily to the host nation, Sri Lanka, and a solitary loss to Australia in 2012. Shikhar Dhawan remains the top run-scorer for India at this venue with 284 runs, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal leads the bowling charts with 12 wickets.

In the current squad, Washington Sundar and Suryakumar Yadav also have significant experience on this pitch, which typically assists both technical batting and crafty spin.

Pakistan’s Selective Success and the Decade-Long Gap

Pakistan has a respectable record in Colombo, winning 5 out of their 7 T20Is at the R. Premadasa. Their victories include wins over Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa.

However, the team hasn't played a T20I at this specific stadium in over a decade, which could leave them at a slight tactical disadvantage compared to an Indian side that has visited more frequently. Umar Akmal holds the record for most runs for Pakistan here with 182, and Saeed Ajmal remains their most successful bowler with 8 wickets.

Super Sunday Squads

The Indian squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, features a balanced mix of explosive youth and experienced campaigners like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Ishan Kishan.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Salman Ali Agha, relies heavily on the form of Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, and their new-look pace-spin hybrid attack featuring Usman Tariq and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

As both teams aim to secure a Super 8 spot, the historical edge lies with India, but the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket in Colombo ensures that nothing can be taken for granted.