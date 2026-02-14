Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: Can India Knock Pakistan Out Of Tournament? Group A Qualification Scenario

IND vs PAK: Can India Knock Pakistan Out Of Tournament? Group A Qualification Scenario

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: India and Pakistan face off with Super 8 spots on the line. While India is safe on NRR, a loss for Pakistan could trigger a survival race against the USA.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Group A standings of the T20 World Cup 2026 have reached a critical juncture. While India and Pakistan currently occupy the top two spots with four points each, Sunday’s clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium could fundamentally shift the qualification landscape.

With the USA and Netherlands still in the hunt, the "easiest" group in the tournament has suddenly become a mathematical puzzle for the fans.

Group A Points Table (As of this writing, Feb 14, 2026)

POS TEAM PLD WON PTS NRR
1 India 2 2 4 +3.050
2 Pakistan 2 2 4 +0.932
3 USA 3 1 2 +0.533
4 Netherlands 3 1 2 -1.352
5 Namibia 2 0 0 -2.884

Super 8 Scenarios: Who’s Safe and Who’s Not?

The math for India is remarkably simple. Sitting at the top with a massive Net Run Rate of +3.050, Suryakumar Yadav’s side is virtually one foot into the Super 8s. A victory over Pakistan on Sunday secures their qualification immediately.

Even a loss wouldn't be catastrophic; India would still have a final game against the Netherlands to seal their spot. Because their NRR is so high, India could theoretically progress even if they lose both remaining games, provided USA doesn't bridge the massive gap in their final match against Namibia.

For Pakistan, the situation is slightly more tense. While a win on Sunday sends them through, a defeat puts them in a "must-win" zone against Namibia on February 18. If Pakistan loses to India and then suffers an upset against Namibia, they would stay on 4 points.

This would allow USA to potentially knock them out on NRR if the Americans beat Namibia in their final outing. Salman Ali Agha’s men must ensure they don't drop both remaining fixtures, as that is the only realistic way they could face elimination at this stage.

USA and Netherlands are currently holding onto a slim lifeline. Both teams have 2 points and can reach a maximum of 4 points. Their only hope is for either India or Pakistan to lose all their remaining matches and finish with 4 points as well.

For USA, the focus is on their game against Namibia on Sunday morning; if they win that, they join the heavyweights on 4 points and will be cheering for an Indian victory to keep the door open for a second-place finish.

Remaining Group A Schedule

The qualification drama will unfold over the next few days with three critical fixtures. First, the USA faces Namibia in Chennai on Sunday afternoon, a game that could set the stage for the evening’s main event.

Then, the world will watch as India takes on Pakistan in Colombo. Finally, the group stage will wrap up on February 18 with a double-header: Pakistan vs. Namibia followed by India vs. Netherlands in Ahmedabad. By the end of Wednesday, the two teams heading to the Super 8s will be officially confirmed.

Key Group A Fixtures Remaining

February 15: USA vs. Namibia (Chennai, 3:00 PM IST)

February 15: India vs. Pakistan (Colombo, 7:00 PM IST)

February 18: Pakistan vs. Namibia (Colombo, 3:00 PM IST)

February 18: India vs. Netherlands (Ahmedabad, 7:00 PM IST)

Frequently Asked Questions

Which teams are currently leading Group A in the T20 World Cup 2026?

India and Pakistan are currently leading Group A with four points each. India sits at the top due to a significantly higher Net Run Rate.

What is India's qualification scenario for the Super 8s?

India is virtually qualified for the Super 8s. A win against Pakistan secures their spot, and even a loss still leaves them with a chance through their final match against the Netherlands.

What does Pakistan need to do to qualify for the Super 8s?

Pakistan will qualify for the Super 8s if they win their upcoming match against India. A loss would put them in a must-win situation against Namibia.

What are the chances for USA and Netherlands to qualify?

USA and Netherlands have slim chances. They both need to win their remaining games and hope that India and Pakistan lose all their remaining matches to have a shot at qualification.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Group Standings Group A Standings T20 World Cup Group Table
