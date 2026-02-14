IND vs PAK: Can India Knock Pakistan Out Of Tournament? Group A Qualification Scenario

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Group A standings of the T20 World Cup 2026 have reached a critical juncture. While India and Pakistan currently occupy the top two spots with four points each, Sunday’s clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium could fundamentally shift the qualification landscape.

With the USA and Netherlands still in the hunt, the "easiest" group in the tournament has suddenly become a mathematical puzzle for the fans.

Group A Points Table (As of this writing, Feb 14, 2026)

POS TEAM PLD WON PTS NRR 1 India 2 2 4 +3.050 2 Pakistan 2 2 4 +0.932 3 USA 3 1 2 +0.533 4 Netherlands 3 1 2 -1.352 5 Namibia 2 0 0 -2.884

Super 8 Scenarios: Who’s Safe and Who’s Not?

The math for India is remarkably simple. Sitting at the top with a massive Net Run Rate of +3.050, Suryakumar Yadav’s side is virtually one foot into the Super 8s. A victory over Pakistan on Sunday secures their qualification immediately.

Even a loss wouldn't be catastrophic; India would still have a final game against the Netherlands to seal their spot. Because their NRR is so high, India could theoretically progress even if they lose both remaining games, provided USA doesn't bridge the massive gap in their final match against Namibia.

For Pakistan, the situation is slightly more tense. While a win on Sunday sends them through, a defeat puts them in a "must-win" zone against Namibia on February 18. If Pakistan loses to India and then suffers an upset against Namibia, they would stay on 4 points.

This would allow USA to potentially knock them out on NRR if the Americans beat Namibia in their final outing. Salman Ali Agha’s men must ensure they don't drop both remaining fixtures, as that is the only realistic way they could face elimination at this stage.

USA and Netherlands are currently holding onto a slim lifeline. Both teams have 2 points and can reach a maximum of 4 points. Their only hope is for either India or Pakistan to lose all their remaining matches and finish with 4 points as well.

For USA, the focus is on their game against Namibia on Sunday morning; if they win that, they join the heavyweights on 4 points and will be cheering for an Indian victory to keep the door open for a second-place finish.

Remaining Group A Schedule

The qualification drama will unfold over the next few days with three critical fixtures. First, the USA faces Namibia in Chennai on Sunday afternoon, a game that could set the stage for the evening’s main event.

Then, the world will watch as India takes on Pakistan in Colombo. Finally, the group stage will wrap up on February 18 with a double-header: Pakistan vs. Namibia followed by India vs. Netherlands in Ahmedabad. By the end of Wednesday, the two teams heading to the Super 8s will be officially confirmed.

Key Group A Fixtures Remaining

February 15: USA vs. Namibia (Chennai, 3:00 PM IST)

February 15: India vs. Pakistan (Colombo, 7:00 PM IST)

February 18: Pakistan vs. Namibia (Colombo, 3:00 PM IST)

February 18: India vs. Netherlands (Ahmedabad, 7:00 PM IST)