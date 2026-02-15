Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Enters Unwanted List With Two Ducks In T20 WC 2026

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Abhishek Sharma Joins Ashish Nehra in Unwanted Record List; Back-to-Back Ducks for the India Opener. Read to know more about the record.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The high-stakes India vs. Pakistan encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15 has etched an unwanted milestone in the career of Abhishek Sharma. The young southpaw, who entered the T20 World Cup 2026 with massive expectations, fell for a 4-ball duck against the arch-rivals, marking his second consecutive failure to open his account in the tournament.

A Rare and "Shameful" Milestone

With this dismissal, Abhishek has joined a very short and unfortunate list of cricketers who failed to score a single run in their first two T20 World Cup appearances. He is now the second Indian and only the third player globally to achieve this dubious distinction.

The Indian Connection: He joins former veteran pacer Ashish Nehra, who was previously the only Indian to go runless in his first two T20 World Cup matches.

The Global List: Alongside Nehra, Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes is the only other international batter to have shared this fate.

The "Zero" Streak: Abhishek’s T20 World Cup journey began with a golden duck against the USA. After missing the Namibia fixture due to a stomach infection, his return against Pakistan resulted in another scoreless outing, lasting just 4 deliveries.

A Dramatic Form Slump: 4 Ducks in 6 Innings

The pressure is mounting on World No. 1 T20I batter, as his overall recent form reveals a worrying "boom-or-bust" pattern. Despite a blistering 68* recently, the left-hander has now recorded four ducks in his last six T20I innings.

On a Colombo surface that demanded caution, Abhishek’s inability to navigate the initial overs has left the Indian middle order exposed. While the team management has historically backed his aggressive intent, the statistical anomaly of zero runs across two World Cup games is becoming a major talking point in the Indian camp.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Abhishek's performance impacted the Indian team?

His inability to score in the opening overs has left the Indian middle order exposed, becoming a significant talking point for the team management.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ashish Nehra Abhishek Sharma IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 India Vs Pak Live T20 Word Cup Records
