IND vs PAK: Shocking! More Than Three Ducks For Abhishek Sharma In Last 6 T20Is - Check Stats

The meteoric rise of Abhishek Sharma has hit a massive roadblock. In the nerve-wracking T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the world’s top-ranked T20I batter fell for a duck, caught by Shahin Shah Afridi on Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's fourth delivery in the very first over.

This latest failure marks a staggering decline in form, with the explosive left-hander recording his fourth duck in his last six T20I innings.

From Record-Breaker to Scoreboard Pressure

Just weeks ago, Abhishek was the toast of the cricketing world, becoming the fastest player to reach 5,000 T20 runs and dismantling attacks with a strike rate nearing 200. However, the current slump has turned his "video game stats" into a nightmare. Since the New Zealand series in January, his innings have become a gamble that India is increasingly losing:

The Duck Trend: His recent scores of 0(1), 68(20), 0(1), 30(16), 0(1),* and now 0(1) against Pakistan reveal a boom-or-bust pattern that is crippling Abhishek's powerplay momentum.

The Colombo Collapse: Despite an intense 30-minute training session on Saturday to recover from a recent stomach bug, Abhishek looked tentative. His dismissal today, a soft dismissal against Agha, has left the Indian batting order exposed earlier than expected in this crucial Group A fixture.

Risk of Ultra-Aggression

While Suryakumar Yadav and the team management have backed Abhishek’s "chest out, no fear" approach, the numbers are becoming hard to ignore. Out of his last six outings, he has failed to get off the mark in 66% of them.

Abhishek remains the only player from a full-member nation with three 50+ scores in the powerplay, but lack of a "settling phase" is proving to be his undoing on the slower, tackier surfaces of Sri Lanka.

With the Super 8s approaching, the pressure is mounting on the young sensation to find a middle ground between his natural aggression and the situational demands of the game.