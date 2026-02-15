Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Shocking! More Than Three Ducks For Abhishek Sharma In Last 6 T20Is - Check Stats

IND vs PAK: Shocking! More Than Three Ducks For Abhishek Sharma In Last 6 T20Is - Check Stats

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: World No. 1 hits rock bottom! Abhishek Sharma’s 4-ball duck against Pakistan marks his fourth duck in six games, leaving India’s top order in crisis.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The meteoric rise of Abhishek Sharma has hit a massive roadblock. In the nerve-wracking T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium, the world’s top-ranked T20I batter fell for a duck, caught by Shahin Shah Afridi on Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha's fourth delivery in the very first over.

This latest failure marks a staggering decline in form, with the explosive left-hander recording his fourth duck in his last six T20I innings.

From Record-Breaker to Scoreboard Pressure

Just weeks ago, Abhishek was the toast of the cricketing world, becoming the fastest player to reach 5,000 T20 runs and dismantling attacks with a strike rate nearing 200. However, the current slump has turned his "video game stats" into a nightmare. Since the New Zealand series in January, his innings have become a gamble that India is increasingly losing:

The Duck Trend: His recent scores of 0(1), 68(20), 0(1), 30(16), 0(1),* and now 0(1) against Pakistan reveal a boom-or-bust pattern that is crippling Abhishek's powerplay momentum.

The Colombo Collapse: Despite an intense 30-minute training session on Saturday to recover from a recent stomach bug, Abhishek looked tentative. His dismissal today, a soft dismissal against Agha, has left the Indian batting order exposed earlier than expected in this crucial Group A fixture.

Risk of Ultra-Aggression

While Suryakumar Yadav and the team management have backed Abhishek’s "chest out, no fear" approach, the numbers are becoming hard to ignore. Out of his last six outings, he has failed to get off the mark in 66% of them.

Abhishek remains the only player from a full-member nation with three 50+ scores in the powerplay, but lack of a "settling phase" is proving to be his undoing on the slower, tackier surfaces of Sri Lanka.

With the Super 8s approaching, the pressure is mounting on the young sensation to find a middle ground between his natural aggression and the situational demands of the game.

Related Video

Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan?

Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a duck in the first over, caught and bowled by Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha.

What has been Abhishek Sharma's recent form in T20 Internationals?

He has recorded his fourth duck in his last six T20I innings, showing a boom-or-bust pattern in his recent performances.

Why is Abhishek Sharma's aggressive approach becoming a concern?

His ultra-aggressive style has led to frequent early dismissals, with 66% of his last six outings being ducks, impacting India's powerplay momentum.

Has Abhishek Sharma faced any physical issues recently?

Yes, he had a stomach bug that he was trying to recover from with an intense training session before the match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 15 Feb 2026 07:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Sharma IND Vs PAK Live IND Vs PAK Salman Ali Agha T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Steadies India's Ship
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan Steadies India's Ship
Cricket
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
IND vs PAK: No Handshake With Pakistan! Suryakumar Yadav Skips Ritual At Toss
News
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
Saketh Sreenivasaiah’s Roommate Says He Was Living On Chips & Cookies Weeks Before His Death
News
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
‘Enemy Country’ Remark Row: Congress Targets Govt Ahead Of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Clash
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget