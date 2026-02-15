Suryakumar Yadav mimicked the unique stuttering bowling action of Pakistan's spinner Usman Tariq during India's net session. This was to help opener Abhishek Sharma adjust his timing against Tariq's deceptive rhythm.
Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Imitates Usman Tariq In Nets To Prep Abhishek Sharma
For Pakistan, Usman Tariq is the "X-factor" intended to rattle India's top order. For India, he is the "out of syllabus" problem they are determined to ace.
In a viral moment ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav took leadership to a tactical new level.
During India's final net session at the R. Premadasa Stadium, SKY was spotted mimicking the unorthodox, stuttering bowling action of Pakistan's mystery spinner, Usman Tariq.
The primary target of this "simulation drill" was returning opener Abhishek Sharma. Knowing that Tariq's deceptive rhythm could freeze a batter's trigger movements, Suryakumar repeatedly practiced the signature "stutter-and-pause" delivery to help Abhishek adjust his timing.
If Surya bowls like this in tomorrow’s match, it will be cinema 😂🔥#INDvsPAK— Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) February 14, 2026
pic.twitter.com/W1catpoO9e
पाकिस्तान का तारिक उस्मान रुककर गेंदबाजी करता है, उसके लिए प्रैक्टिस चल रही।— Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) February 15, 2026
ऐसे ही एक मोहम्मद इरफान आया था, 7.1 फिट का लंबा। भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ियों को उससे निपटने के लिए कुर्सी पर चढ़कर गेंदबाजी करते हुए प्रैक्टिस करवाई गई थी। pic.twitter.com/T611CX2TBc
Addressing the unusual prep, Suryakumar quipped, "Sometimes there is a question in the exam that is out of syllabus. We can’t just leave it; we have to find our own way to solve it. We won’t surrender to the novelty."
Why is Usman Tariq's Action Talk of Tournament?
Usman Tariq has become the most debated figure of the 2026 World Cup, not just for his wickets, but for an action that many experts find "visually jarring."
The "Statue" Pause: Tariq employs a distinct, momentary halt just before releasing the ball. This breaks the batter's concentration and makes it nearly impossible to predict the exact point of release, often leading to cramped shots or mistimed drives.
"Double Elbow" Claim: Tariq has defended his side-arm, slingy action by citing a biological medical condition. He explains that he has "two corners" (prominent bone structures) on his elbows that prevent him from bowling with a traditionally straight arm, creating an illusion of a flex.
Legality Debates: While critics like Shreevats Goswami compared his pause to an illegal football penalty run-up, legends like R. Ashwin and umpire Anil Chaudhary have defended him. They noted that the ICC has already cleared his action twice (following reports in the PSL) and that a "pause" is not prohibited by current cricket laws.
Frequently Asked Questions
What unusual preparation did Suryakumar Yadav do before the India vs Pakistan match?
Why is Usman Tariq's bowling action considered unusual?
Usman Tariq's action features a distinctive 'statue' pause just before releasing the ball, which can disrupt a batter's concentration. He also has a side-arm, slingy delivery that creates an illusion of an elbow flex.
Is Usman Tariq's bowling action legal?
Yes, Usman Tariq's action has been cleared by the ICC twice, even after reports in the PSL. While some compare his pause to illegal actions, current cricket laws do not prohibit such a pause.
What is Suryakumar Yadav's philosophy on facing unusual bowling actions?
Suryakumar Yadav compares facing unexpected bowling actions to an 'out of syllabus' exam question. He believes in finding a way to solve it rather than surrendering to the novelty.