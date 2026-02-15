Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Imitates Usman Tariq In Nets To Prep Abhishek Sharma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a viral moment ahead of India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav took leadership to a tactical new level.

During India's final net session at the R. Premadasa Stadium, SKY was spotted mimicking the unorthodox, stuttering bowling action of Pakistan's mystery spinner, Usman Tariq.

The primary target of this "simulation drill" was returning opener Abhishek Sharma. Knowing that Tariq's deceptive rhythm could freeze a batter's trigger movements, Suryakumar repeatedly practiced the signature "stutter-and-pause" delivery to help Abhishek adjust his timing.

Watch Video

If Surya bowls like this in tomorrow’s match, it will be cinema 😂🔥#INDvsPAK

pic.twitter.com/W1catpoO9e — Ayyappan (@Ayyappan_1504) February 14, 2026

पाकिस्तान का तारिक उस्मान रुककर गेंदबाजी करता है, उसके लिए प्रैक्टिस चल रही।



ऐसे ही एक मोहम्मद इरफान आया था, 7.1 फिट का लंबा। भारतीय टीम के खिलाड़ियों को उससे निपटने के लिए कुर्सी पर चढ़कर गेंदबाजी करते हुए प्रैक्टिस करवाई गई थी। pic.twitter.com/T611CX2TBc — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) February 15, 2026

Addressing the unusual prep, Suryakumar quipped, "Sometimes there is a question in the exam that is out of syllabus. We can’t just leave it; we have to find our own way to solve it. We won’t surrender to the novelty."

Why is Usman Tariq's Action Talk of Tournament?

Usman Tariq has become the most debated figure of the 2026 World Cup, not just for his wickets, but for an action that many experts find "visually jarring."

The "Statue" Pause: Tariq employs a distinct, momentary halt just before releasing the ball. This breaks the batter's concentration and makes it nearly impossible to predict the exact point of release, often leading to cramped shots or mistimed drives.

"Double Elbow" Claim: Tariq has defended his side-arm, slingy action by citing a biological medical condition. He explains that he has "two corners" (prominent bone structures) on his elbows that prevent him from bowling with a traditionally straight arm, creating an illusion of a flex.

Legality Debates: While critics like Shreevats Goswami compared his pause to an illegal football penalty run-up, legends like R. Ashwin and umpire Anil Chaudhary have defended him. They noted that the ICC has already cleared his action twice (following reports in the PSL) and that a "pause" is not prohibited by current cricket laws.