Shoaib Akhtar Backtracks On ‘Incompetent’ Remark About PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan's fast-bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar had made some scathing remarks following Pakistan's 61-run loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Appearing on ABP News, he stated that a person who didn't know anything about cricket was the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and that handing a big job to an incompetent person was the biggest crime in the world.

However, he has now backtracked on the remark, explaining that they were not directed towards PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi.

What Shoaib Akhtar Said After IND vs PAK

After India's victory over Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar had said, "If you make me the chairman of a channel, how would I know how to run it? Now there’s a person who doesn’t know, and he is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. So what can be done now? How will the team function like this?"

"Do you know what the biggest crime in the world is? Giving a big job to an incompetent person,"

However, he later appeared on a Pakistani new channel, ARY News, and explained:

"The words incompetent and illiterate that I used were not meant for Mohsin Naqvi bhai. It looked like I said those words for him. The incompetency topic I spoke about was from a broader perspective, that such a person can destroy any institution. My hint was not towards Mohsin Naqvi but the top brass that is running international cricket."

"In the same programme, I also said that we should not say wrong things about Mohsin Naqvi, he is a good guy. He wants to help Pakistan cricket but does not get the right advice," he added.

It is worth noting that along with being the chairman of PCB, Mohsin Naqvi is also holds the post of Interior Minister in Pakistan.

