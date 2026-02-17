Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketShoaib Akhtar Backtracks On ‘Incompetent’ Remark About PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Shoaib Akhtar Backtracks On 'Incompetent' Remark About PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi

Bowling great Shoaib Akhtar clarifies his ‘incompetent’ remark after Pakistan’s loss to India, saying it was not aimed at PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 09:45 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistan's fast-bowling legend Shoaib Akhtar had made some scathing remarks following Pakistan's 61-run loss to India in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Appearing on ABP News, he stated that a person who didn't know anything about cricket was the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and that handing a big job to an incompetent person was the biggest crime in the world.

However, he has now backtracked on the remark, explaining that they were not directed towards PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi.

What Shoaib Akhtar Said After IND vs PAK

After India's victory over Pakistan, Shoaib Akhtar had said, "If you make me the chairman of a channel, how would I know how to run it? Now there’s a person who doesn’t know, and he is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. So what can be done now? How will the team function like this?"

"Do you know what the biggest crime in the world is? Giving a big job to an incompetent person,"

However, he later appeared on a Pakistani new channel, ARY News, and explained:

"The words incompetent and illiterate that I used were not meant for Mohsin Naqvi bhai. It looked like I said those words for him. The incompetency topic I spoke about was from a broader perspective, that such a person can destroy any institution. My hint was not towards Mohsin Naqvi but the top brass that is running international cricket."

"In the same programme, I also said that we should not say wrong things about Mohsin Naqvi, he is a good guy. He wants to help Pakistan cricket but does not get the right advice," he added.

It is worth noting that along with being the chairman of PCB, Mohsin Naqvi is also holds the post of Interior Minister in Pakistan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shoaib Akhtar initially say after Pakistan's loss to India?

Shoaib Akhtar initially stated that an incompetent person, who knew nothing about cricket, was the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Who did Shoaib Akhtar clarify his remarks were not directed towards?

Shoaib Akhtar clarified that his comments about an incompetent chairman were not directed towards the current PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi.

What was Shoaib Akhtar's broader point about incompetency?

Shoaib Akhtar's broader point was that giving a big job to an incompetent person can lead to the destruction of any institution.

What is Mohsin Naqvi's position in addition to being PCB chairman?

Besides being the chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi also holds the position of Interior Minister in Pakistan.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Shoaib Akhtar IND Vs PAK Mohsin Naqvi
