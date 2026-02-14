IND vs PAK: Salman Agha's Big Statement On Abhishek Sharma Leaves Everyone Talking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha has stunned fans with a bold statement regarding India's explosive opener, Abhishek Sharma.

With IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash scheduled for Sunday in Colombo, Abhishek Sharma's participation has been shrouded in doubt after he was sidelined by a severe stomach bug.

Despite the left-hander's history of destroying Pakistan's bowling attack, Agha expressed his hope that the Indian star recovers in time for the game.

Key Highlights of Agha's Statement:

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Agha stated, "I really hope he [Abhishek] will play tomorrow. He is a quality player, and we want to go up against the best team India can field."

The Pakistan skipper emphasized that his team isn't looking for an "easy way out" through injuries, but rather wants to test themselves against India's full-strength squad.

Injury Background: Abhishek Sharma was recently hospitalized and missed India's win against Namibia. His absence would be a significant relief for most opponents, given he smashed 74 off 39 balls against Pakistan in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Pakistan ready for Storm

Salman Ali Agha also touched upon the earlier political uncertainty and boycott rumors that threatened IND-PAK T20 World Cup fixture.

He confirmed that his team remained focused throughout the drama, stating, "We were always ready for this game, regardless of the decisions being made off the field. The magnitude of this match is huge, and we have the momentum."

Pakistan remains confident after wins over the Netherlands and USA, but the rain-heavy forecast for Colombo remains the only thing that might prevent Agha from getting the "best vs. best" battle he desires.

